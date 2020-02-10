Agoura Hills, CA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020—Chatsworth Products (CPI), a pioneer of power and infrastructure solutions for the information and communications technology (ICT) and industrial automation segments, announces new features of its popular eConnect® line of intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) to provide improved, data-driven rack-level monitoring in data centers and remote sites.
The interconnected world is placing new demands on power management in data centers, and with rack densities rising globally, equipment monitoring at the rack level has never been so critical. eConnect PDUs provide data center managers with all the information they need to make informed decisions when it comes to capacity planning, rapid deployment, reduced networking costs and regulatory compliance. Now, the new and enhanced features add more simplicity and efficiency to power distribution, while setting customers up for success as new compliance requirements go into effect in the new decade.
Noteworthy enhancements include greater outlet density, UL® 62368 compliance, which is a new 2020 listing requirement for the United States and European Union, and the Redundancy Pack option— an industry-first—which includes two PDUs, one in black and one in Glacier White, for easy identification of the primary and secondary unit; all under one part number.
“As the enterprise data center space gravitates toward multitenant and edge compute locations, our customers demand solutions that can allow their sites to be up and running quickly and reliably,” explains Ashish Moondra, Sr. Product Manager, Power, Electronics & Software. “To that end, CPI has focused on capabilities that provide high availability while reducing the complexity of installing, networking, servicing and managing the power distribution solutions,” he adds.
eConnect’s market-leading features—Secure Array® IP consolidation technology, 149° F (65° C) temperature rating, and software integration with environmental monitoring and RFID Electronic Locks—are now complemented by the following features and benefits:
CPI’s extended expertise in data center power management solutions spans over two decades, and the addition of eConnect as a complete solution for intelligent power distribution since 2012 highlights CPI’s core mission of protecting and powering our customers’ technology investments from the data center to the edge. CPI’s eConnect power portfolio includes 350+ standard configurations that can all be shipped in short lead times separately or pre-installed within CPI cabinets from their manufacturing facilities in Texas.
Experience the next-generation eConnect PDUs.
