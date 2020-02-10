The industry-first Redundancy Pack option includes a pair (one black and one Glacier White PDU) to easily identify the A and B power feeds.

Agoura Hills, CA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020—Chatsworth Products (CPI), a pioneer of power and infrastructure solutions for the information and communications technology (ICT) and industrial automation segments, announces new features of its popular eConnect® line of intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) to provide improved, data-driven rack-level monitoring in data centers and remote sites.

The interconnected world is placing new demands on power management in data centers, and with rack densities rising globally, equipment monitoring at the rack level has never been so critical. eConnect PDUs provide data center managers with all the information they need to make informed decisions when it comes to capacity planning, rapid deployment, reduced networking costs and regulatory compliance. Now, the new and enhanced features add more simplicity and efficiency to power distribution, while setting customers up for success as new compliance requirements go into effect in the new decade.

Noteworthy enhancements include greater outlet density, UL® 62368 compliance, which is a new 2020 listing requirement for the United States and European Union, and the Redundancy Pack option— an industry-first—which includes two PDUs, one in black and one in Glacier White, for easy identification of the primary and secondary unit; all under one part number.

“As the enterprise data center space gravitates toward multitenant and edge compute locations, our customers demand solutions that can allow their sites to be up and running quickly and reliably,” explains Ashish Moondra, Sr. Product Manager, Power, Electronics & Software. “To that end, CPI has focused on capabilities that provide high availability while reducing the complexity of installing, networking, servicing and managing the power distribution solutions,” he adds.

eConnect’s market-leading features—Secure Array® IP consolidation technology, 149° F (65° C) temperature rating, and software integration with environmental monitoring and RFID Electronic Locks—are now complemented by the following features and benefits:

Redundancy Pack option for easy identification of the primary and secondary (failover) unit

Latest UL 62368 compliance

Secure Array IP consolidation of up to 48 units under one IP address, with the option for a second one for failover support; reducing networking costs by 90%.

Phase-balance outlets on three-phase models that simplifies equal loading across all phases

Integrated environmental sensors that provide notifications of hot spots within cabinets

Integrated RFID electronic locks that provides managed cabinet-level access control

Field-replaceable controller for easy serviceability and upgradeability while maintaining power to critical loads

Bistable latching relays for reduced energy consumption and increased service reliability on Switched PDU models

Patent-pending locking outlets, which prevent accidental disconnections without requiring special cords that can cost upwards of $200 per PDU

Native software integration from partners Sunbird ® Software, ZPE Systems and RF Code—Power IQ ® for eConnect, Nodegrid Manager™ and Centerscape

Software, ZPE Systems and RF Code—Power IQ for eConnect, Nodegrid Manager™ and Centerscape Support for RESTful Application Programming Interface and Command Line Interface

TAA-compliant models for the federal segment

CPI’s extended expertise in data center power management solutions spans over two decades, and the addition of eConnect as a complete solution for intelligent power distribution since 2012 highlights CPI’s core mission of protecting and powering our customers’ technology investments from the data center to the edge. CPI’s eConnect power portfolio includes 350+ standard configurations that can all be shipped in short lead times separately or pre-installed within CPI cabinets from their manufacturing facilities in Texas.

