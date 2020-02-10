New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Membrane Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798451/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.1 Billion by the year 2025, Sheet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$552.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$475.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sheet will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; BASF SE; Carlisle Companies, Inc.; Copernit S.P.A.; Covestro AG; Duro-Last, Inc.; Firestone Building Products Company; Fosroc International; GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.; Henry Company; IKO Industries Ltd.; Johns Manville Corporation; Kemper System Inc.; Mapei S.p.A.; Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG; Pidilite Industries Ltd.; RENOLIT SE; Saint-Gobain SA; Sika AG; Soprema Group; Standard Industries, Inc.; Tremco Incorporated; W. R. Meadows, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Elastomeric Membrane: A Highly Preferred Waterproof Roofing

Material

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elastomeric Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Construction Industry: A Significant Growth Driver

for Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Construction Output: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Annual Construction Spending in the US in US$ Billion by Sector

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Projected Housing Starts in the US: Number of Units During

2018-2028E Period

Non-Residential Local and State Government Construction in the

US: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and

2022

Roof Insulation and Coatings: Major End-Use Applications in

Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Roof Insulation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Roof Coatings Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Roof Coatings Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for the Year 2019E

Trend Towards Green Roofing Drives Market Growth

Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings

Drive Demand for Elastomeric Membrane Materials

Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry Force

Contractors to Use Waterproof and Eco-Friendly Materials

Increasing Need for Water Management in Construction Industry

Benefits Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Elastomeric Membrane: Introduction

