OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq CM: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per basic diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $1.94 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.62 per basic and per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company experienced an increase in loan originations which drove growth in the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio increased to $247.8 million as of December 31, 2019 from $235.9 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans increased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $2.3 million at December 31, 2019, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.63% at December 31, 2018 to 0.90% at December 31, 2019. Additionally, through December 31, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 340,669 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.95 per share as part of the stock repurchase program approved on November 20, 2019 and its previous stock repurchase programs that expired in November, 2018 and November, 2019.



Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.6 million compared to net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total interest and dividend income was $0.2 million higher for the three months ended December 31, 2019 than it was for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was offset by higher interest expense during the 2019 period. Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased slightly but was offset by a corresponding increase in total other expenses leaving net income comparable.



Net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 2.7%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $13.1 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 24 basis points to 1.42% for the three months ended December 2019. The net interest margin decreased 7 basis points during the three months ended December 2019 to 3.34% from 3.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million for each of the three month periods ended December 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.9 million, or 1.17% of total gross loans at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $27 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. General reserves were higher at December 31, 2019, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of December 31, 2019 were approximately $17,000 lower than they were as of December, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to foreclosed real estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for a non-performing loan, improvements in the payment status of several other non-performing loans and the new loans added not requiring as large of specific reserves as those removed.

Total other income was $0.6 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The increase during the 2019 period was due to an increase in gains on the sale of loans and an increase in loan origination and servicing income. These increases were due to the increase in loan originations during the 2019 period. These increases were mostly offset by a decrease in customer service fees and other income.

Total other expense was $2.0 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. There was an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense during the 2019 period due to the addition of a commercial lender and a senior credit analyst. Additionally, other expenses increased as well. These increases were offset by decreases in deposit insurance premiums, legal and professional services and data processing fees.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for both of the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Net income was $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is a $0.1 million or 2.9% decrease from $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily the result of total other expense and tax expense increasing more than the increase in total other income and net interest income after provision for loan losses.



Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 3.3%, to $9.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $1.4 million, or 12.8%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $21.0 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 40 basis points to 1.36% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 16 basis points, or 4.67% during the year ended December 31, 2019 to 3.41% from 3.57% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.6 million for year ended December 31, 2019 and a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.9 million, or 1.17% of total gross loans at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. General reserves were higher at December 31, 2019, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the balances in all loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of December 31, 2019 were approximately $17,000 lower than they were as of December, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to foreclosed real estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for a non-performing loan, improvements in the payment status of several other non-performing loans and the new loans added not requiring as large of specific reserves as those removed.

Total other income increased to $2.5 million for year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gains on sale of loans, an increase in the origination of mortgage servicing rights, and an increase in loan origination and servicing income all of which were primarily the result of increased loan volume in 2019. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in customer service fees and a decrease in gain on sale of foreclosed real estate.

Total other expense increased $0.4 million, or 5.2%, to $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, data processing and other costs. These increases were offset slightly by reductions in loan expense, deposit insurance premiums, and legal and professional fees.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.7 million for both of the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2019 were $300.5 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 2.63%, from $292.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $11.9 million in the net loan portfolio, an increase in time deposits of $3.0 million and an increase in loans held for sale of $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million, a decrease in federal funds sold of $1.5 million, a decrease in securities available for sale of $1.0 million and an overall $1.8 million decrease in the remaining other asset categories.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.1 million, or 48.8%, to $4.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash used in investing activities of $12.5 million exceeding cash provided by financing activities of $5.1 million and cash provided by operating activities of $3.3 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $1.0 million, or 3.9%, to $24.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2018, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased $11.9 million, or 5.0%, to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of a $13.4 million increase in one-to-four family loans, a $6.6 million increase in commercial loans and a $5.1 million increase in consumer direct loans. The increases were offset by decreases of $1.0 million in multi-family loans, $4.7 million in non-residential real estate loans and $7.5 million in purchased auto loans.

Total deposits increased $12.9 million, or 5.8%, to $236.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $223.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $8.2 million and certificates of deposit increased by $8.4 million as compared to December 31, 2018. The increases were offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts of $0.4 million, a decrease in savings accounts of $0.7 million and a decrease in money market accounts of $2.6 million as compared to December 31, 2018.

FHLB advances decreased $3.0 million, or 24.9% to $9.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was related to the maturing of several advances that had been used to fund loan growth.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $2.1 million, or 4.0% to $50.7 million at December 31, 2019 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease reflects $2.8 million used to repurchase and cancel 204,448 outstanding shares of Company common stock and the payment of $1.9 million in cash dividends. The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in other comprehensive income due to an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale, net income of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and proceeds from stock options exercised, equity incentive plan shares issued and the allocation of ESOP shares totaling $0.3 million.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On February 10, 2020, the Company also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, and market disruptions. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,534,925 $ 2,416,568 Interest bearing deposits 765,486 6,013,890 Total cash and cash equivalents 4,300,411 8,430,458 Time deposits 3,221,500 250,000 Federal funds sold 4,185,000 5,663,000 Securities available for sale 24,515,759 25,533,767 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,937,632 and $2,627,738 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 247,775,814 235,926,419 Loans held for sale 1,225,526 - Premises and equipment, net 6,517,922 6,621,080 Accrued interest receivable 875,104 824,542 Deferred tax assets 1,743,161 1,898,141 Cash value of life insurance 2,389,530 2,341,453 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 169,999 228,000 Other assets 2,962,101 4,469,350 Total assets $ 300,531,696 $ 292,836,079



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 13,664,986 $ 14,057,719 Interest bearing 222,648,518 209,390,810 Total deposits 236,313,504 223,448,529 Accrued interest payable 8,146 5,648 FHLB advances 9,068,030 12,087,152 Other liabilities 4,431,141 4,470,384 Total liabilities 249,820,821 240,011,713 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 3,160,154 and 3,358,922 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 31,594 33,589 Additional paid-in-capital 32,845,639 35,579,606 Retained earnings 18,938,633 18,859,232 Unallocated ESOP shares (1,398,600 ) (1,576,616 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (30,944 ) (40,361 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 324,553 (31,084 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,710,875 52,824,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 300,531,696 $ 292,836,079





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,948,853 $ 2,687,618 $ 11,540,665 $ 10,229,770 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 71,914 75,443 295,450 281,418 State and municipal securities 100,357 102,547 399,547 408,467 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 6,688 10,062 25,786 24,535 Interest-bearing deposits 74,212 79,458 255,664 155,322 Total interest and dividend income 3,202,024 2,955,127 12,517,112 11,099,012 Interest expense: Deposits 767,510 574,632 2,822,675 1,762,113 Borrowings 67,492 75,383 277,051 218,512 Total interest expense 835,002 650,015 3,099,726 1,980,625 Net interest income 2,367,022 2,305,112 9,417,386 9,118,387 Provision for loan losses 190,000 150,000 595,000 527,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,177,022 2,155,112 8,822,386 8,590,887 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 130,337 120,402 759,015 584,929 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net 16,128 17,187 16,128 116,295 Loan origination and servicing income 303,371 242,718 949,439 858,087 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization (10,686 ) (3,747 ) 87,895 23,230 Customer service fees 102,197 143,022 472,973 527,739 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 12,666 12,032 48,077 47,653 Gain/(Loss) on sale of repossessed assets, net 6,524 (11 ) 18,502 4,917 Other 30,126 47,371 118,604 119,977 Total other income 590,663 578,974 2,470,633 2,282,827 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,050,019 1,039,589 4,729,967 4,295,121 Directors fees 43,000 43,000 172,000 180,750 Occupancy 183,698 143,519 683,060 637,872 Deposit insurance premium - 16,077 33,565 66,010 Legal and professional services 22,698 108,926 326,100 388,199 Data processing 160,642 179,391 682,547 664,601 Loan expense 179,759 172,642 718,198 725,125 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate 2,293 837 34,714 26,102 Other 348,732 258,842 1,250,018 1,216,412 Total other expenses 1,990,841 1,962,823 8,630,169 8,200,192 Income before income tax expense 776,844 771,263 2,662,850 2,673,522 Income tax expense 219,096 202,555 725,503 679,216 Net income $ 557,748 $ 568,708 $ 1,937,347 $ 1,994,306 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 Dividends per share $ 0.063 $ 0.050 $ 0.629 $ 0.265





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At December 31, At December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Financial Condition Data: Total Assets $300,532 $292,836 Loans, net (1) 247,776 235,926 Securities available for sale 24,516 25,534 Deposits 236,314 223,449 Stockholders' Equity 50,711 52,824 Book Value per common share $16.05 $ 15.73 Tangible Book Value per common share (2) $15.79 $ 15.47 (1) Net of loans in process, deferred loan (cost) fees and allowance for loan losses. (2) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Operations Data: Total interest and dividend income $3,202 $2,955 $12,517 $11,099 Total interest expense 835 650 3,100 1,981 Net interest income 2,367 2,305 9,417 9,118 Provision for loan losses 190 150 595 528 Total other income 591 579 2,471 2,283 Total other expense 1,991 1,963 8,630 8,200 Income tax expense 219 202 726 679 Net income $ 558 $569 $1,937 $1,994 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $0.18 $0.62 $0.62 Diluted earnings per share $0.184 $0.18 $0.62 $0.62 Dividends per share $0.063 $0.05 $0.629 $0.265 At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.65 % 0.73 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 3.77 4.32 3.29 3.77 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 19.56 18.20 19.86 19.29 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 16.87 18.04 16.87 18.04 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.10 3.19 3.17 3.39 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.34 3.41 3.41 3.57 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.48 122.98 121.54 123.14 Other expense to average assets 0.66 0.68 2.91 2.99 Efficiency ratio (3) 67.30 68.06 72.59 71.92 Dividend payout ratio 35.00 27.78 101.45 42.74



