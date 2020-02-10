TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 50% interest in two industrial properties located in Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta (the “Portfolio”). The acquisition price for 100% of the Portfolio is approximately $10.7 million, excluding transaction costs. The Trust’s portion of the acquisition price is approximately $5.4 million, excluding transaction costs.

The Portfolio is comprised of two industrial properties with four buildings totaling 90,348 square feet. The Portfolio is well diversified with nine different tenants and a weighted average lease term of 2.8 years. The Portfolio is approximately 82% occupied and is currently institutionally owned and managed. The Trust will enter into a co-ownership arrangement such that the Trust will own 50% of the Portfolio.

The Portfolio is being financed through existing cash resources (including the Trust’s credit facility). The purchase of the Portfolio is expected to close during Q1/2020 and is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations).

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV: FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

