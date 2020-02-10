New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eGRC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798447/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

eGRC: An Introductory Prelude

eGRC Deployments Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Emphasis on

Governance, Risk & Compliance Management

Critical Importance of Enterprise Risk Management Creates

Conducive Environment

Necessity of Effective Compliance Management: A Key Driver

Stress on Corporate Governance Builds Momentum

Stable Upward Momentum in Enterprise IT Spending Bodes Well

IRM: The Next Evolutionary Phase of GRC

Global Competitor Market Shares

eGRC Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud-based eGRC Takes Center Stage

Demand for On-Premise Software Remains Northbound

eGRC Makes Robust Inroads into BFSI Sector

eGRC Emerges as Business Imperative for Healthcare Enterprises

Government Agencies Rely on eGRC to Strengthen Transparency and

Accountability

EGRC Deployments Gain Traction in the Retail Industry

Mining Firms Emphasize eGRC to Streamline and Automate GRC

Processes

eGRC Makes Strong Gains in the Telecom Sector

Growing Deployments in Airlines, Automotive, Manufacturing and

Utilities Sectors

Airlines

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Widening Use Case in Information Export Control Applications

Effective Integration with Enterprise Load: Vital for

Generating Meaningful & Actionable Insights

eGRC: Introduction, Focus Areas and Importance

IRM

MARKET ANALYSIS



