New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Efficacy Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798446/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$453.6 Million by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC); Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; Merck KgaA; North American Science Associates, Inc.; Pacific Biolabs; SGS SA; Toxikon Corporation; Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798446/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Efficacy Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Efficacy Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Efficacy Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Consumables (Product and Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Consumables (Product and Service) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Consumables (Product and Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Services & Instruments (Product and Service) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services & Instruments (Product and Service) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Services & Instruments (Product and Service) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cosmetics & Personal Care Products (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Cosmetics & Personal Care Products (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 15: Cosmetics & Personal Care Products (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Medical Devices (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Medical Devices (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Medical Devices (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Efficacy Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Efficacy Testing Market in the United States by

Product and Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Efficacy Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Efficacy Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review by

Product and Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Efficacy Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product and Service for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 28: Canadian Efficacy Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Efficacy Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Efficacy Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Efficacy Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Efficacy

Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Efficacy Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Efficacy Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Efficacy Testing Market by Product and

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Efficacy Testing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Efficacy Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Efficacy Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Efficacy Testing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Efficacy Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018-2025

Table 47: Efficacy Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product and Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Efficacy Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Efficacy Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Efficacy Testing Market in France by Product and

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Efficacy Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Efficacy Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Efficacy Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Efficacy Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Efficacy Testing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Efficacy Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Efficacy Testing Market by Product and

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Efficacy Testing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Efficacy Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Efficacy Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Efficacy Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Efficacy Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Efficacy Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review by

Product and Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 78: Efficacy Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product and Service for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 79: Spanish Efficacy Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Efficacy Testing Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Efficacy Testing Market in Russia by Product and

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Efficacy Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Efficacy Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018-2025

Table 89: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product and Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Efficacy Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Efficacy Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Efficacy Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

and Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Efficacy Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Efficacy Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Efficacy Testing Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Efficacy Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review by

Product and Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Efficacy Testing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product and Service for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 112: Indian Efficacy Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Efficacy Testing Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Efficacy Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Efficacy Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 117: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Efficacy Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Efficacy Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Efficacy Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product and Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market Share

Analysis by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Efficacy Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Efficacy Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Efficacy Testing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Efficacy Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Efficacy Testing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Efficacy Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Efficacy Testing Market by Product

and Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Efficacy Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Efficacy Testing Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018-2025

Table 137: Efficacy Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product and Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Efficacy Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Efficacy Testing Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Efficacy Testing Market in Brazil by Product and

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Efficacy Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Efficacy Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Efficacy Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Efficacy Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Efficacy Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Efficacy Testing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Efficacy Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product and Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Efficacy Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Efficacy Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Efficacy Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Historic Market by

Product and Service in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Efficacy Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product and Service for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Efficacy Testing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Efficacy Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Efficacy Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Efficacy

Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Efficacy Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Efficacy Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018-2025

Table 176: Efficacy Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product and Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Efficacy Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Efficacy Testing Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Efficacy Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Efficacy Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product and Service for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Efficacy Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Efficacy Testing Market by Product and

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Efficacy Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Efficacy Testing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Efficacy Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product and Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Efficacy Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service:

2009-2017

Table 189: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Efficacy Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Efficacy Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product and Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Efficacy Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Efficacy Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Efficacy Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Efficacy Testing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Efficacy Testing Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Efficacy Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product and Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Efficacy Testing Market in Africa by Product and

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product and Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Efficacy Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Efficacy Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Efficacy Testing Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMERICAN TYPE CULTURE COLLECTION

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

MERCK KGAA

NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE ASSOCIATES, INC.

PACIFIC BIOLABS

SGS SA

TOXIKON CORPORATION

WUXI APPTEC

BIOMÉRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001