New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$418.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$662.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$478.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 33% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adlink Technology, Inc.; Aricent, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell EMC; FogHorn Systems; HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Nokia Networks; Saguna Networks Ltd.; SixSq Sarl; Vapor IO





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Edge Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

A Prelude to Edge Computing

Edge Computing Market to Witness Steady Growth

Competitive Landscape

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Internet-of-Things to Bolster Market Growth

Smart Cities Made Smarter with Edge Computing

Growing Popularity of Intelligent Edge Computing

Manufacturers Place Edge Computing Data Centers Away from Base

of Cell Towers

Innovations in Edge Computing

Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Edge Computing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Edge Computing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Edge Computing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Platform (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Platform (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Platform (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Solutions (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Solutions (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Solutions (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Consulting Services (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Consulting Services (Component) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Consulting Services (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Smart Cities (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Smart Cities (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Smart Cities (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Location Services (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Location Services (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Location Services (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Optimized Local Content (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Optimized Local Content (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Optimized Local Content (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Transportation (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Transportation (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Transportation (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Retail (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Government & Public Sector (Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Government & Public Sector (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Government & Public Sector (Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Edge Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: United States Edge Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Edge Computing Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Edge Computing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Edge Computing Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Edge Computing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Edge Computing Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Edge Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Edge Computing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Edge Computing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Edge Computing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Edge Computing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Edge Computing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Edge Computing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Edge Computing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Edge Computing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edge

Computing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Edge Computing Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Edge Computing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edge

Computing in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Japanese Edge Computing Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Edge Computing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Edge Computing Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Edge Computing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Edge Computing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Demand for Edge Computing in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Edge Computing Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Edge Computing in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Edge Computing Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Edge Computing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 85: European Edge Computing Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Edge Computing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Edge Computing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Edge Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 89: Edge Computing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Edge Computing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Edge Computing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Edge Computing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 95: Edge Computing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: European Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 97: Edge Computing Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: French Edge Computing Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Edge Computing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: French Edge Computing Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Edge Computing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Edge Computing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Edge Computing Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Edge Computing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 106: Edge Computing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Edge Computing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Edge Computing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: German Edge Computing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Edge Computing Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Edge Computing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Edge Computing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 114: Edge Computing Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 115: Italian Edge Computing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Edge Computing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Edge Computing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Italian Demand for Edge Computing in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Edge Computing Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Italian Demand for Edge Computing in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Edge Computing Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Edge Computing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Edge Computing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Edge Computing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: United Kingdom Edge Computing Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Edge Computing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Edge Computing in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: United Kingdom Edge Computing Market in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 132: Edge Computing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 134: Edge Computing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Edge Computing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 140: Edge Computing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Edge Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Edge Computing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Edge Computing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 151: Rest of World Edge Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Rest of World Edge Computing Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 153: Edge Computing Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Rest of World Edge Computing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Edge Computing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of World Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of World Edge Computing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Edge Computing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of World Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADLINK TECHNOLOGY

ARICENT

CISCO SYSTEMS

DELL EMC

FOGHORN SYSTEMS

HPE (HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE INDIA PVT LTD.)

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

JUNIPER NETWORKS

NOKIA NETWORKS

SAGUNA NETWORKS LTD.

SIXSQ SÀRL

VAPOR IO



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001