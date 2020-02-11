NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) resulting from allegations that Luckin may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 31, 2020, an anonymous report was published by Muddy Waters Research alleging that Luckin fabricated several financial figures, starting in the third quarter of 2019. The report claimed, among other things, that the Company inflated the number of items per store per day based on a review of over eleven thousand hours of store video and that Luckin inflated its net selling price per item by at least 12.3%.



On this news, Luckin’s ADRs fell sharply during intraday trading on January 31, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Luckin investors. If you purchased shares of Luckin please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1768.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: