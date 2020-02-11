NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) resulting from allegations that Innate may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 9, 2020, Innate announced its decision “to suspend enrollment of new patients” in its TELLOMAK Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lacutamab (IPH4102) in patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas. Innate cited “ongoing discussions with regulatory authorities regarding Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies at the Company’s manufacturing subcontractor site that manages the fill and finish operations of the lacutamab clinical vials.”

On this news, Innate’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.76 per share, or 9.99%, to close at $6.85 on January 9, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Innate investors. If you purchased shares of Innate please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1763.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------