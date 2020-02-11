New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731071/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides an analysis of the global PLM CP&R market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.The report covers all the major trends influencing the growth of the PLM CP&R market over the forecast period.



It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market’s growth during this period.The study provides a complete perspective on the PLM CP&R market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), across different geographical regions namely the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia.



The report would help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly. The report also includes an ecosystem analysis of the PLM CP&R market.



PLM CP&R market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global PLM CP&R Market: Scope of the Report

The global PLM CP&R Market has been segmented based on technology, deployment, industry, and region.In terms of technology, the market has been classified into formula design and management, laboratory information management, artwork & labeling, CAD/CAM/CAE, simulation & test, PDM/cPDM/PLM, eCAD/EDA, application lifecycle management, digital manufacturing/plant simulation, MOM: MES, quality, advanced planning & scheduling, iOT (Consumer and Industrial), and RAD.



Based on deployment, the market has been categorized into enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.In terms of industry, the market has been divided into consumer packaged goods, consumer goods, apparel, footwear, & accessories, and retail.



Based on region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global PLM CP&R Market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also includes competitive profiling of key players operating in the PLM CP&R market around the globe.The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, key competitors, financials, and recent developments have been identified in the research report.



The competitive landscape section of the report provides an overview about the presence and activities of key players in various regions/countries. It also mentions key strategies adopted by players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Global PLM CP&R Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing preliminary market understanding.



Further, for this report, we have specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the PLM CP&R market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, Market Value, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global PLM CP&R Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key market players include Accenture, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP S.E., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., HP Inc. Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, geographical presence along with other relevant information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of the company profiles.



The PLM CP&R market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global PLM CP&R Market



By Technology

Formula Design and Management

Laboratory Information Management

Artwork & Labeling

CAD/CAM/CAE

Simulation & Test

PDM/cPDM/PLM

eCAD/EDA

Application Lifecycle Management

Digital Manufacturing/Plant Simulation



MOM: MES, Quality, Advanced Planning & Scheduling

iOT (Consumer and Industrial)

RAD



By Deployment Type

Enterprise

Cloud

SaaS



By Industry

Consumer Packaged Goods

Food and Beverage

Beauty

Home & Personal Care

Chemicals

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods & Toys

Appliances & Tools

Home & Office Goods

Wearable Devices

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Footwear

Apparel

Accessories

Retail



In addition, the report provides analysis of the PLM CP&R market with respect to the following geographic segments:

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Rest of Americas

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe, Middle East & Africa

Asia

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Thailand

Vietnam

Korea

Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia

