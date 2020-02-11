New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sodium Sulfate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207221/?utm_source=GNW

Sodium sulfate is obtained by mirabilite slat.



Additionally, synthetic sodium sulfate is produced by lithium batteries and other synthetic process. It is globally manufactured in abundant quantities to cater to the demand from various industries such as detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, and carpet cleaners.



Based on source, the global sodium sulfate market has been bifurcated into natural and synthetic.Sodium sulfate is widely used in various applications due to the easy availability and low cost attributes.



In terms of application, the global sodium sulfate market has been divided into detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, carpet cleaners, and others (including food preservatives and oil recovery).The detergents segment accounted for key share of the market in 2017.



It is estimated to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period owing to the wide consumption of sodium sulfate as refill material in detergents.



Based on region, the global sodium sulfate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global sodium sulfate market in the next few years.



The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The report analyzes and forecasts the sodium sulfate market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium sulfate market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium sulfate during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sodium sulfate market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium sulfate market.Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium sulfate market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein source and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium sulfate market by segmenting it in terms of source, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for sodium sulfate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium sulfate market. Key players profiled in the report are Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Birla Cellulose, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Cooper Natural Resources, Elementis plc, Lenzing Group, Minera De Santa Marta, S.A., S.A. Sulquisa, Searles Valley Minerals, Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L., Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, and XinLi Chemical. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the sodium sulfate market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.The market value has been provided for the global, regional, sub-regional, and country-level markets.



The size of the global sodium sulfate market has been provided in terms of revenue.Market numbers have been estimated based on source, application, and region.



The market size and forecast for each source and application segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.



Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Source

Natural

Synthetic



Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Application

Detergents

Kraft Pulping

Textiles

Glass

Carpet Cleaners

Others (Food Preservatives and Oil recovery)



Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of sources and applications where sodium sulfate is used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the sodium sulfate market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global sodium sulfate market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207221/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001