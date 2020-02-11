New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826695/?utm_source=GNW





The global medical image analysis software market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical image analysis software market.



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Segments

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region.In terms of software type, the global market has been classified into integrated software and standalone software.



Based on imaging type, the medical image analysis software market has been categorized into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.In terms of modality, the market has been bifurcated into CT, MRI, PET, SPECT, ultrasound, radiographic imaging, and other modalities.



Based on application, the market has been segregated into cardiology, orthopedic, oncology, neurology, nephrology, dental, gynecology, and others.In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.



Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global medical image analysis software market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical image analysis software market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Media Cybernetics, Inc., AQUILAB, MIM Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated., and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.



The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as below:



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type

Integrated

Standalone



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type

2D imaging

3D imaging

4D imaging



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality

CT

MRI

PET

SPECT

Ultrasound

Radiographic imaging

Other Modalities



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Nephrology

Dental

Gynecology

Others



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and academic institutes

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

