The global medical image analysis software market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical image analysis software market.
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Segments
The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region.In terms of software type, the global market has been classified into integrated software and standalone software.
Based on imaging type, the medical image analysis software market has been categorized into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.In terms of modality, the market has been bifurcated into CT, MRI, PET, SPECT, ultrasound, radiographic imaging, and other modalities.
Based on application, the market has been segregated into cardiology, orthopedic, oncology, neurology, nephrology, dental, gynecology, and others.In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.
Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global medical image analysis software market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players in the global medical image analysis software market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Media Cybernetics, Inc., AQUILAB, MIM Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated., and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.
The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as below:
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type
Integrated
Standalone
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type
2D imaging
3D imaging
4D imaging
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality
CT
MRI
PET
SPECT
Ultrasound
Radiographic imaging
Other Modalities
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application
Cardiology
Orthopedic
Oncology
Neurology
Nephrology
Dental
Gynecology
Others
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Clinics
Research and academic institutes
Diagnostic centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
