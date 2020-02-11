New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hookah Tobacco Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618620/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global hookah tobacco market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing frequency of new flavor launches. In addition, rising trend of online retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hookah tobacco market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hookah tobacco market is segmented as below:



Product

SHT

MHT

LHT

Application

FrHT

BevHT

CfHT

ScHT

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global hookah tobacco market growth

This study identifies rising trend of online retailing as the prime reasons driving the global hookah tobacco market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hookah tobacco market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hookah tobacco market, including some of the vendors such as Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Altria Group Inc., Alzawrae Co., ASA Produktions GmbH, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shop Starbuzz and SOEX .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001