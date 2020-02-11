New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394558/?utm_source=GNW

23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automotive powertrain testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demanding consumer base and government’s enforcement to upgrade to newer emission norms. In addition, development of computer and it-enabled powertrain testing systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive powertrain testing services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive powertrain testing services market is segmented as below:



Powertrain Type

ICE Powertrain

Hybrid And Electric Powertrain

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global automotive powertrain testing services market growth

This study identifies development of computer and it-enabled powertrain testing systems as the prime reasons driving the global automotive powertrain testing services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive powertrain testing services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive powertrain testing services market, including some of the vendors such as A&D Company Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, Intertek Group Plc, Ricardo Plc and thyssenkrupp AG .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





