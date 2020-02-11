New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on global nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. In addition, growing customer engagement through digital media platform is anticipated to boost the growth of the global nail care products market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global nail care products market is segmented as below:
Product
Nail Polish
Nail Accessories And Implements
Nail Strengtheners
Nail Polish Removers
Others
Distribution channel
Offline Distribution Channel
Online Distribution Channel
Geographic segmentation
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
Key Trends for global nail care products market growth
This study identifies growing customer engagement through digital media platform as the prime reasons driving the global nail care products market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global nail care products market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global nail care products market, including some of the vendors such as Coty Inc., Faces Cosmetics Inc., KISS Products Inc., L’Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc. and The Unilever Group .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: