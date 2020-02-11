New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. In addition, growing customer engagement through digital media platform is anticipated to boost the growth of the global nail care products market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global nail care products market is segmented as below:



Product

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories And Implements

Nail Strengtheners

Nail Polish Removers

Others

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global nail care products market growth

This study identifies growing customer engagement through digital media platform as the prime reasons driving the global nail care products market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global nail care products market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global nail care products market, including some of the vendors such as Coty Inc., Faces Cosmetics Inc., KISS Products Inc., L’Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc. and The Unilever Group .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





