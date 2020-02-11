New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798433/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$80.5 Million by the year 2025, Less Than 1 nm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Less Than 1 nm will reach a market size of US$8.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$190.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Applied Materials, Inc.; ASML Holding NV; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; KLA Corporation; Lam Research Corporation; Photo electron Soul Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 11
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 11
Semiconductor Industry: An Overview 11
Global Semiconductor Industry CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Years
2016, 2018 & 2022F 12
Global Personal Electronics Market by Product Category in
Million Units for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020 13
Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Tied to
Semiconductor Manufacturing 13
Growing Sophistication of Semiconductor Wafer Designs
Stimulates Demand 14
Wafer Defect Inspection System: An Introduction 14
Types of Wafer Defect Inspection Systems 15
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: A Prelude 15
Resolving Power Less Than 1 nm 16
Resolving Power 1 to 10 nm 16
Resolving Power More Than 10 nm 16
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Industry Overview 16
More Than 10 nm Inspection Resolution Dominates the Product
Category 17
Defect Imaging: The Largest End-Use Application Market 17
Asia Maintains Large Lead in the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System
Market 17
Global Competitor Analysis 18
Focus Shifts to R&D 19
Global Competitor Market Shares 19
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 19
Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market
Share (in %): 2019 20
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 21
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 24
Analysis of the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market 24
Key Growth Drivers in the E-beam Wafer Inspection System Market 24
Multi-Beam Technology Holds Immense Potential 25
Enhanced Defect Detection 25
E-Beam Inspection Systems Find Use for R&D Purposes 25
Robust Demand for Semiconductor Wafers Key to Growth of E-Beam
Inspection System 26
Global Integrated Circuits Semiconductor Market in US$ Billion
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 26
Global Semiconductor Integrated Circuit (IC) Wafer Capacity in
Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers for the Years 2014, 2016,
2018 and 2020 27
R&D Spending in Semiconductor Industry Continues to Rise: An
Opportunity for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Market 27
Global Semiconductor R&D Spending: Compounded Annual Growth
Rate (%) of R&D Expenditure for the Periods 2003-2008, 2008-
2013, 2013-2018 and 2018-2023F 28
US Semiconductor Industry: Capital and R&D Investment in US$
Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 28
Increasing Demand for Semiconductor Wafers and Growing
Complexity of Wafer Design and Manufacturing Process Augurs
Well for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market 29
Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019E, 2021F, 2023F and 2025F 30
Global New Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales in US$
Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2016, 2018 and
2020F 31
Optical Vs E-Beam Wafer Inspection System 31
Select Innovative Technologies Impacting Growth and Future
Prospects 32
Technical Perspective of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification &
Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes 32
SiC Wafer Defect Inspection: An Innovative Technology 33
E-beam Inspection Technology Identifies Hard-to Find Defects,
but Speed Remains an Issue 34
Use of E-beam Inspection in Yield Learning Process and for
Conventional Voltage Contrast Mode 35
Challenges Lead to Development of Multi-Beam Inspection Technology 35
High Implementation Cost and Slow Throughput: Major Restraints 36
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 37
Table 1: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 37
Table 2: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 38
Table 3: Less Than 1 nm (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 39
Table 4: Less Than 1 nm (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 40
Table 5: 1 to 10 nm (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 41
Table 6: 1 to 10 nm (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 42
Table 7: More Than 10 nm (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 43
Table 8: More Than 10 nm (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 44
Table 9: Defect Imaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 45
Table 10: Defect Imaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 46
Table 11: Lithographic Qualification (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 47
Table 12: Lithographic Qualification (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 48
Table 13: Bare Wafer OQC/IQC (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025 49
Table 14: Bare Wafer OQC/IQC (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 50
Table 15: Wafer Dispositioning (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 51
Table 16: Wafer Dispositioning (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025 52
Table 17: Reticle Quality Inspection (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 53
Table 18: Reticle Quality Inspection (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 54
Table 19: Inspector Recipe Optimization (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025 55
Table 20: Inspector Recipe Optimization (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 56
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 57
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 57
UNITED STATES 57
Table 21: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025 57
Table 22: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 58
Table 23: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 59
Table 24: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 60
CANADA 61
Table 25: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025 61
Table 26: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025 62
Table 27: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025 63
Table 28: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 64
JAPAN 65
Table 29: Japanese Market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025 65
Table 30: Japanese E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 66
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for E-Beam
Wafer Inspection System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025 67
Table 32: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 68
CHINA 69
Market Overview 69
Table 33: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 70
Table 34: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 71
Table 35: Chinese Demand for E-Beam Wafer Inspection System in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 72
Table 36: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 73
EUROPE 74
Table 37: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 74
Table 38: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 75
Table 39: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025 76
Table 40: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 77
Table 41: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 78
Table 42: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 79
FRANCE 80
Table 43: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025 80
Table 44: French E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 81
Table 45: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 82
Table 46: French E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025 83
GERMANY 84
Table 47: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025 84
Table 48: German E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 85
Table 49: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025 86
Table 50: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 87
ITALY 88
Table 51: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 88
Table 52: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 89
Table 53: Italian Demand for E-Beam Wafer Inspection System in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 90
Table 54: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 91
UNITED KINGDOM 92
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 92
Table 56: United Kingdom E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 93
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025 94
Table 58: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 95
REST OF EUROPE 96
Table 59: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025 96
Table 60: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 97
Table 61: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection System
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025 98
Table 62: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 99
ASIA-PACIFIC 100
Taiwan: Major Supplier of Electronics 100
Table 63: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in Asia-Pacific
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025 101
Table 64: Asia-Pacific E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 102
Table 65: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 103
Table 66: Asia-Pacific E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025 104
REST OF WORLD 105
Table 67: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025 105
Table 68: E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025 106
Table 69: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025 107
Table 70: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 108
IV. COMPETITION 109
1. APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 109
2. ASML HOLDING NV 113
3. HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 115
4. JEOL LTD. 119
5. KLA CORPORATION 125
6. LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 131
7. NANOTRONICS 135
8. NGR INC. 138
9. PHOTO ELECTRON SOUL INC. 139
