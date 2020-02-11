Coop Pank’s financial results in January 2020:
Commentary by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank: „The start of the year has been good, we managed to significantly grow our loan portfolio. We particularly welcome the fact that larger and larger companies come round our table to discuss their growth plans or to seek yield to their temporarily free funds in a low-interest economic environment. Upgrading the bank's debit card customers to the highest level of Coop's loyalty programme in last November, offering the best prices and 10% extra bonus points when paying with bank’s debit card at Coop stores, continues to support our private customer growth.“
More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 65,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 340 stores.
