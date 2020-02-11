In January, AS LHV Group earned a consolidated net profit of EUR 3.5 million. AS LHV Pank earned EUR 3.2 million and AS LHV Varahaldus EUR 0.4 million.

The most important events of the active month included opening real-time pound payments to the bank’s fintech customers, affirmation of the bank’s investment-grade credit rating Baa1 by Moody’s, adding new locations to LHV’s ATM network and reaching 10,000 customers for the popular Growth Account investment product. In a month the bank received 4900 new customers. By the end of January, business loan portfolio grew by EUR 42 million and private loans by EUR 11 million. Deposits increased by EUR 95 million.

AS LHV Group reports are available at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 440 people, and more than 207,000 customers use LHV’s banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have over 176,000 active clients.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

Attachment