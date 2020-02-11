Press release 11 February 2020

Full year results 2019

Solid results in a more challenging environment

Revenues: €3,217.1m (+10.3% reported, +6.2% economic and +6.0% organic growth vs. FY 2018)

Operating margin: €408.7m (+16.0% vs. FY 2018)

12.7% operating margin, +60 bps vs. FY 2018

Adjusted net income: €212.9m, +29.0% vs. FY 2018

Free Cash Flow: +€164m vs. +€82m in FY 2018

Continued deleveraging with leverage ratio reduced to 2.8x EBITDA

Adjusted EPS: €0.84 vs. €0.72 in FY 2018

Commenting on the Group’s 2019 results, Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altran declared:

“Altran posted a solid performance in 2019, driven by a good performance in Europe and a steady acceleration in the Americas. The dynamism in some of our key sectors such as Communications, Energy, Industrials, Life Sciences and Aerospace more than offset the headwinds of a challenging auto market in Germany and the macroeconomic slowdown due to Brexit in the UK. We generated strong cash flows this past year and our profitability continued to improve, standing at a record level of 12.7%. In the last five years, we have profoundly transformed Altran’s business model. This transformation continues to bear its fruits both operationally and financially thanks to the talent and commitment of our teams. The tender offer launched by Capgemini is a success as a majority of Altran shareholders have chosen to tender their shares. We are now resolutely looking towards the future.”





Results

(in €m) 2019 2018 Change (%) Revenues 3,217.1 2,916.4 10.3% Net operating expenses (2,808.4) (2,564.1) Operating margin 408.7 352.3 16.0% % of revenues 12.7% 12.1% Other operating expenses (119.6) (135.3) Operating income 289.1 217.0 33.2% Net financial expenses (86.3) (94.8) Income tax (57.9) (41.1) Net income from discontinued operations (0.0) (0.1) Non-controlling interests (0.9) (0.4) Net income (Group share) 144.0 80.6 78.7% Adjusted net income (Group share) 212.9 165.1 29.0%

Altran reported solid FY 2019 revenues of €3,217.1m from €2,916.4m in FY 20181 (up 10.3% reported), representing an economic growth of +6.2% and an organic growth of +6.0%.

The Group’s operating margin amounted to €408.7m, up 16.0% compared to FY 2018, and reached a 12.7% margin, a 60 bps increase compared to last year.

The Group’s net financial expenses came in at €86.3m, compared to €94.8m in FY 2018, reflecting a normalized structure of financing after the one-off effects from last year’s acquisition of Aricent.

The adjusted net income (Group share) increased by +29.0%, to €212.9m compared to €165.1m in FY 2018, reflecting the improvement in the operating performance. Net income (Group share) for the period was €144.0m, compared to €80.6m in FY 2018.

Detailed analysis of revenues2



Altran reported FY 2019 revenues of €3,217.1m from €2,916.4m in FY 2018 (up 10.3%), representing a solid economic and organic growth of respectively +6.2% and +6.0%.

Fourth Quarter Full year (in €m) Revenues Reported Growth% Organic Growth% Economic Growth% Revenues Reported Growth% Organic Growth% Economic Growth% EUROPE 622.1 1.9% 2.2% 2.7% 2,375.4 5.7% 6.5% 6.7% West Europe 294.9 4.3% 3.9% 5.4% 1,114.7 6.3% 6.0% 6.4% North Europe 87.4 -8.5% -9.6% -9.6% 362.0 2.2% 2.3% 2.2% South East Europe 82.7 12.2% 11.6% 11.5% 303.2 12.3% 11.7% 11.7% Iberia 83.7 13.3% 13.3% 11.8% 300.5 13.3% 13.2% 13.3% Central Europe 73.4 -13.4% -8.4% -7.8% 295.0 -4.4% 2.2% 2.1% AMERICAS 211.8 8.7% 5.4% 4.8% 803.3 26.3% 3.9% 3.9% ASIA 10.3 40.9% 41.1% 39.6% 38.4 14.9% 13.5% 13.6% TOTAL 844.2 3.9% 3.3% 3.4% 3,217.1 10.3% 6.0% 6.2%

Europe : delivered good performance with revenues of €2,375.4m in FY 2019, representing an organic growth of +6.5% (economic growth: +6.7%). West Europe (35% of revenues): revenues totaled €1,114.7m, representing a +6.0% organic growth (economic growth: +6.4%). France drove performance in the region, thanks to the dynamism of the Aeronautics and Energy sectors. North Europe (11% of revenues): revenues were of €362.0m, representing an organic growth of +2.3% (economic growth: +2.2%) in spite of macroeconomic slowdown due to Brexit. South East Europe (9% of revenues): the region remained very dynamic this year, notably driven by Communications and Life Sciences industries, with revenues of €303.2m, representing +11.7% of organic growth (economic growth: +11.7%). Iberia (9% of revenues): with FY 2019 revenues of €300.5m, the cluster saw a +13.2% organic growth (economic growth: +13.3%) thanks to ongoing dynamism of Spatial and Defense in Spain and strong growth in Portugal, particularly in Communications. Central Europe (9% of revenues): revenues amounted to €295.0m, representing an organic growth of +2.2% (economic growth: +2.1%). Over the year and particularly in the second half, the region was impacted by the slowdown in the German automotive industry.

: delivered good performance with revenues of €2,375.4m in FY 2019, representing an organic growth of +6.5% (economic growth: +6.7%). Americas (26% of revenues): revenues totaled €803.3m, representing +3.9% organic growth (economic growth: +3.9%). The region recorded a steady acceleration throughout the year benefiting particularly from increasing demand in the Communications industry.

(26% of revenues): revenues totaled €803.3m, representing +3.9% organic growth (economic growth: +3.9%). The region recorded a steady acceleration throughout the year benefiting particularly from increasing demand in the Communications industry. Asia (1% of revenues): Asia recorded a robust performance over the year with +13.5% organic growth (economic growth: +13.6%).

Cash and debt

For the full year 2019, the Group’s Free Cash Flow came at €164m, vs. €82m at end-December 2018, thanks to the strong operating performance and a first tranche of proceeds from Aricent’s resolution (€41.8m).

The Group’s net financial debt excl. IFRS16 came out at €1,280m in FY 2019, versus €1,312m at end-December 2018. This translates into a reduction of the leverage ratio to c. 2.8x EBITDA at the end of December 2019.

At the end of FY 2019, the Group had available cash of €447m after a €48m partial debt repayment, vs. €473m at end-December 2018.

Trends in staff levels

As of December 31, 2019, total headcount of the Altran group was 50,124 employees, compared with 46,693 at December 31, 2018. Net hiring over the period reached +3,555 restated for the changes in perimeter.

Dividend

To date, the Board of Directors has not taken a decision regarding the payment of a dividend for the year 2019. This decision will be taken when the agenda of the Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 June 2020 will be set.

Update on the cyber-attack

The direct costs related to the cyber-attack amounted to €20m for 2019 although the net impact for the full year is limited to a loss of €5m.

During the fiscal year, the insurance company funded Altran with an advance payment of €10m. In addition, the insurance company has committed to pay additional compensation of €5m, which was recognized in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. This additional payment was received in January 2020.

These insurance indemnities were recorded as non-recurring income. As a result, the net impact of the cyber-attack on non-recurring expenses for the second half of 2019 is an income of €12m and the net impact for the full year is a loss of €5m. The impact on Free Cash Flow is a €10m cash outflow for the full year.

Update on Capgemini’s tender offer

On June 24, 2019, Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) and Altran have entered into an agreement for exclusive negotiations whereby Capgemini is to acquire Altran. This combination of the two companies will create a group with revenues of €17 billion and 270,000 employees, a world leader in the digital transformation of industrial and technology companies.

At the end of the offer closed on January 22, 2020, Capgemini held 53.57% of Altran’s share capital and at least 53.41% of Altran’s voting rights. The reopened offer closed on February 10, 2020. The results are expected next week.

Capgemini committed not to take control of the Company until the ruling of the Paris Court of Appeal decision which is expected on March 19, 2020.

Outlook

Looking into 2020, most of the H2 2019 disparate events (Brexit, German market, Semiconductor cycles) are expected to normalize in 2020. Continued focus on execution in 2020 should drive further performance.

Additional information

Altran’s Board of Directors met on February 10, 2020 to close the FY 2019 financial statements. The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The audit report will be released after review of the management report and the finalisation of procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report.

Financial calendar

24 April, 2020: Q1 2020 revenues

23 June, 2020: Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting

27 July, 2020: First half 2020 results and Q2 2020 revenues

23 October, 2020: Q3 2020 revenues

Glossary

Organic growth is the reported growth decreased by the impact of changes in the consolidation scope and the impact of exchange rate changes

Economic growth is the organic growth restated for the variation in the number of working days

Operating margin is made up of the difference between the revenues and the net operating expenses

Free Cash Flow: (operating margin + D&A + amortization of rights of use + current income and expenses without cash impact) - non-recurring items +/- change in WCR - net interest and financial expense paid – lease interests - tax paid - Capex - repayment of lease liabilities

Adjusted Net Income: Net Income adjusted for PPA expenses from Aricent acquisition, acquisition fees, insurance premium, one-offs related to the Group refinancing, integration costs, costs related to Capgemini offer, net of tax impacts

Adjusted EPS: Adjusted Net Income divided by the average number of shares outstanding over the period

EBITDA: operating margin - share-based compensation + amortization, depreciation & changes in net provisions

Financial leverage ratio: Net financial debt divided by LTM EBITDA

About Altran

Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defence & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. In 2019, Capgemini, and Altran announced a merger project in the context of a friendly tender offer to create a global leader in “Intelligent Industry”. Altran generated €3.2 billion in revenue in 2019, with more than 50,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com



Appendix:

Alternative Performance Measures: Adjusted net income

(in €m) 2019 2018 Net income 144.0 80.6 Acquisitions & integration costs 16.7 39.0 Restructuring costs 1.7 10.5 Amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations 68.3 48.7 Net financial expenses 10.3 24.3 Income tax (28.1) (38.0) Adjusted net income 212.9 165.1

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is an alternative indicator used by the Company to measure performance. From 2018, the definition has changed and now refers to the cash flow generated by Group operations after payment of taxes, investments needed by the Company to carry out its business, and payment of net interest. It represents the cash flow available to repay debt, pay out dividends or carry out specific transactions, in particular growth-related operations.

(in €m) 2019 2018 Operating margin 408.7 352.3 Depreciation, amortization and provisions 70.8 61.6 Amortization of rights of use 64.9 Other P&L items 0.0 2.3 Non-recurring items (cash impact) (32.4) (69.0) CASH FLOW 512.0 347.2 Change in WCR (31.3) (37.2) One time Tax asset disposal 101.2 Interest paid (61.3) (142.8) Lease interests (11.4) Lease liabilities reimbursment (63.4) Tax paid (58.9) (43.3) Capital expenditures (121.7) (143.1) o/w payments on large software deals (56.8) (69.6) FREE CASH FLOW 164.0 82.0

Net debt & leverage ratio

(in €m) 31 Dec. 2019 31 Dec. 2018 Bonds Factoring 44.0 47.7 Bank Loans 1,680.8 1,734.4 FINANCIAL DEBT 1,724.8 1,782.1 Cash 446.5 472.7 NET FINANCIAL DEBT 1,278.3 1,309.4 Accrued interest 1.8 2.4 NET DEBT 1,280.1 1,311.8 Lease liabilities 220.4 FINANCIAL LEVERAGE RATIO 2.8 3.0

Consolidated financial statements Balance sheet / Assets (in €m)

31 Dec. 2019 31 Dec. 2018 Net Value Net value Goodwill 2,408 2,363 Intangible assets 609 680 Rights of use 203 - Tangible assets 144 144 Non-current financial assets 62 50 Deferred tax assets 55 101 Other non-current assets 93 97 Total non-current assets 3,574 3,435 Inventory and work in progress 4 2 Trade accounts and other receivables 586 527 Assets related to customer contracts 195 202 Current financial assets 24 23 Cash and cash equivalents 447 473 Total current assets 1,255 1,227 TOTAL ASSETS 4,829 4,662

Balance sheet / Liabilities (in €m)

31 Dec. 2019 31 Dec. 2018 Shareholders' equity 1,818 1,692 Non-current financial liabilities 1,568 1,603 Non-current provisions for contingencies and liabilities 69 61 Non-current employee benefits 82 65 Non-current lease liabilities 159 Deferred tax liabilities 49 169 Other long-term liabilities 88 66 Other non-current liabilities 447 361 Total non-current liabilities 2,015 1,964 Trade payables and related accounts 638 648 Current lease liabilities 61 Liabilities related to customer contracts 114 100 Suppliers and other current payables 813 748 Provisions for short-term risks and charges 24 23 Current liabilities for securities - 53 Current financial liabilities 159 182 Other current liabilities 183 258 Total current liabilities 996 1,006 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,829 4,662

Income statement (in €m)

2019 2018 Revenues 3,217.1 2,916.4 Other income from operations 109.7 99.1 REVENUES FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS 3,326.8 3,015.5 Purchases & external expenses (624.9) (643.3) Personnel costs (2,162.3) (1,957.1) Taxes (4.6) (4.0) Amortization and provisions (138.2) (60.0) Customer-relationship amortization / Goodwill depreciation (68.3) (48.7) OPERATING INCOME ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 328.5 302.4 Non recurring income/losses (39.4) (85.4) OPERATING INCOME 289.1 217.0 Cost of net financial debt (67.6) (60.0) Other financial income / expense (18.6) (34.8) Income tax (57.9) (41.1) Net income from discontinued operations (0.1) Non-controlling interest (0.9) (0.4) NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) 144.0 80.6







1 Reminder: Aricent integrated as of March 20, 2018

2 Reminder : Europe is operating through clusters since January 1st, 2019. West Europe: France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Morocco, Tunisia; South East Europe: Italy, Switzerland; Iberia: Spain, Portugal; Central Europe: Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania; North Europe: Netherlands, Scandinavia, United Kingdom





