|11 February 2020
Full year results 2019
Solid results in a more challenging environment
Commenting on the Group’s 2019 results, Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altran declared:
“Altran posted a solid performance in 2019, driven by a good performance in Europe and a steady acceleration in the Americas. The dynamism in some of our key sectors such as Communications, Energy, Industrials, Life Sciences and Aerospace more than offset the headwinds of a challenging auto market in Germany and the macroeconomic slowdown due to Brexit in the UK. We generated strong cash flows this past year and our profitability continued to improve, standing at a record level of 12.7%. In the last five years, we have profoundly transformed Altran’s business model. This transformation continues to bear its fruits both operationally and financially thanks to the talent and commitment of our teams. The tender offer launched by Capgemini is a success as a majority of Altran shareholders have chosen to tender their shares. We are now resolutely looking towards the future.”
Results
|(in €m)
|2019
|2018
|Change (%)
|Revenues
|3,217.1
|2,916.4
|10.3%
|Net operating expenses
|(2,808.4)
|(2,564.1)
|Operating margin
|408.7
|352.3
|16.0%
|% of revenues
|12.7%
|12.1%
|Other operating expenses
|(119.6)
|(135.3)
|Operating income
|289.1
|217.0
|33.2%
|Net financial expenses
|(86.3)
|(94.8)
|Income tax
|(57.9)
|(41.1)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|(0.0)
|(0.1)
|Non-controlling interests
|(0.9)
|(0.4)
|Net income (Group share)
|144.0
|80.6
|78.7%
|Adjusted net income (Group share)
|212.9
|165.1
|29.0%
Altran reported solid FY 2019 revenues of €3,217.1m from €2,916.4m in FY 20181 (up 10.3% reported), representing an economic growth of +6.2% and an organic growth of +6.0%.
The Group’s operating margin amounted to €408.7m, up 16.0% compared to FY 2018, and reached a 12.7% margin, a 60 bps increase compared to last year.
The Group’s net financial expenses came in at €86.3m, compared to €94.8m in FY 2018, reflecting a normalized structure of financing after the one-off effects from last year’s acquisition of Aricent.
The adjusted net income (Group share) increased by +29.0%, to €212.9m compared to €165.1m in FY 2018, reflecting the improvement in the operating performance. Net income (Group share) for the period was €144.0m, compared to €80.6m in FY 2018.
Detailed analysis of revenues2
Altran reported FY 2019 revenues of €3,217.1m from €2,916.4m in FY 2018 (up 10.3%), representing a solid economic and organic growth of respectively +6.2% and +6.0%.
|Fourth Quarter
|Full year
|(in €m)
|Revenues
|Reported Growth%
|Organic Growth%
|Economic Growth%
|Revenues
|Reported Growth%
|Organic Growth%
|Economic Growth%
|EUROPE
|622.1
|1.9%
|2.2%
|2.7%
|2,375.4
|5.7%
|6.5%
|6.7%
|West Europe
|294.9
|4.3%
|3.9%
|5.4%
|1,114.7
|6.3%
|6.0%
|6.4%
|North Europe
|87.4
|-8.5%
|-9.6%
|-9.6%
|362.0
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.2%
|South East Europe
|82.7
|12.2%
|11.6%
|11.5%
|303.2
|12.3%
|11.7%
|11.7%
|Iberia
|83.7
|13.3%
|13.3%
|11.8%
|300.5
|13.3%
|13.2%
|13.3%
|Central Europe
|73.4
|-13.4%
|-8.4%
|-7.8%
|295.0
|-4.4%
|2.2%
|2.1%
|AMERICAS
|211.8
|8.7%
|5.4%
|4.8%
|803.3
|26.3%
|3.9%
|3.9%
|ASIA
|10.3
|40.9%
|41.1%
|39.6%
|38.4
|14.9%
|13.5%
|13.6%
|TOTAL
|844.2
|3.9%
|3.3%
|3.4%
|3,217.1
|10.3%
|6.0%
|6.2%
Cash and debt
For the full year 2019, the Group’s Free Cash Flow came at €164m, vs. €82m at end-December 2018, thanks to the strong operating performance and a first tranche of proceeds from Aricent’s resolution (€41.8m).
The Group’s net financial debt excl. IFRS16 came out at €1,280m in FY 2019, versus €1,312m at end-December 2018. This translates into a reduction of the leverage ratio to c. 2.8x EBITDA at the end of December 2019.
At the end of FY 2019, the Group had available cash of €447m after a €48m partial debt repayment, vs. €473m at end-December 2018.
Trends in staff levels
As of December 31, 2019, total headcount of the Altran group was 50,124 employees, compared with 46,693 at December 31, 2018. Net hiring over the period reached +3,555 restated for the changes in perimeter.
Dividend
To date, the Board of Directors has not taken a decision regarding the payment of a dividend for the year 2019. This decision will be taken when the agenda of the Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 June 2020 will be set.
Update on the cyber-attack
The direct costs related to the cyber-attack amounted to €20m for 2019 although the net impact for the full year is limited to a loss of €5m.
During the fiscal year, the insurance company funded Altran with an advance payment of €10m. In addition, the insurance company has committed to pay additional compensation of €5m, which was recognized in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. This additional payment was received in January 2020.
These insurance indemnities were recorded as non-recurring income. As a result, the net impact of the cyber-attack on non-recurring expenses for the second half of 2019 is an income of €12m and the net impact for the full year is a loss of €5m. The impact on Free Cash Flow is a €10m cash outflow for the full year.
Update on Capgemini’s tender offer
On June 24, 2019, Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) and Altran have entered into an agreement for exclusive negotiations whereby Capgemini is to acquire Altran. This combination of the two companies will create a group with revenues of €17 billion and 270,000 employees, a world leader in the digital transformation of industrial and technology companies.
At the end of the offer closed on January 22, 2020, Capgemini held 53.57% of Altran’s share capital and at least 53.41% of Altran’s voting rights. The reopened offer closed on February 10, 2020. The results are expected next week.
Capgemini committed not to take control of the Company until the ruling of the Paris Court of Appeal decision which is expected on March 19, 2020.
Outlook
Looking into 2020, most of the H2 2019 disparate events (Brexit, German market, Semiconductor cycles) are expected to normalize in 2020. Continued focus on execution in 2020 should drive further performance.
Additional information
Altran’s Board of Directors met on February 10, 2020 to close the FY 2019 financial statements. The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The audit report will be released after review of the management report and the finalisation of procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report.
Glossary
About Altran
Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defence & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. In 2019, Capgemini, and Altran announced a merger project in the context of a friendly tender offer to create a global leader in “Intelligent Industry”. Altran generated €3.2 billion in revenue in 2019, with more than 50,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com
Appendix:
|(in €m)
|2019
|2018
|Net income
|144.0
|80.6
|Acquisitions & integration costs
|16.7
|39.0
|Restructuring costs
|1.7
|10.5
|Amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations
|68.3
|48.7
|Net financial expenses
|10.3
|24.3
|Income tax
|(28.1)
|(38.0)
|Adjusted net income
|212.9
|165.1
Free Cash Flow is an alternative indicator used by the Company to measure performance. From 2018, the definition has changed and now refers to the cash flow generated by Group operations after payment of taxes, investments needed by the Company to carry out its business, and payment of net interest. It represents the cash flow available to repay debt, pay out dividends or carry out specific transactions, in particular growth-related operations.
|(in €m)
|2019
|2018
|Operating margin
|408.7
|352.3
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|70.8
|61.6
|Amortization of rights of use
|64.9
|Other P&L items
|0.0
|2.3
|Non-recurring items (cash impact)
|(32.4)
|(69.0)
|CASH FLOW
|512.0
|347.2
|Change in WCR
|(31.3)
|(37.2)
|One time Tax asset disposal
|101.2
|Interest paid
|(61.3)
|(142.8)
|Lease interests
|(11.4)
|Lease liabilities reimbursment
|(63.4)
|Tax paid
|(58.9)
|(43.3)
|Capital expenditures
|(121.7)
|(143.1)
|o/w payments on large software deals
|(56.8)
|(69.6)
|FREE CASH FLOW
|164.0
|82.0
|(in €m)
|31 Dec. 2019
|31 Dec. 2018
|Bonds
|Factoring
|44.0
|47.7
|Bank Loans
|1,680.8
|1,734.4
|FINANCIAL DEBT
|1,724.8
|1,782.1
|Cash
|446.5
|472.7
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT
|1,278.3
|1,309.4
|Accrued interest
|1.8
|2.4
|NET DEBT
|1,280.1
|1,311.8
|Lease liabilities
|220.4
|FINANCIAL LEVERAGE RATIO
|2.8
|3.0
|31 Dec. 2019
|31 Dec. 2018
|Net Value
|Net value
|Goodwill
|2,408
|2,363
|Intangible assets
|609
|680
|Rights of use
|203
|-
|Tangible assets
|144
|144
|Non-current financial assets
|62
|50
|Deferred tax assets
|55
|101
|Other non-current assets
|93
|97
|Total non-current assets
|3,574
|3,435
|Inventory and work in progress
|4
|2
|Trade accounts and other receivables
|586
|527
|Assets related to customer contracts
|195
|202
|Current financial assets
|24
|23
|Cash and cash equivalents
|447
|473
|Total current assets
|1,255
|1,227
|TOTAL ASSETS
|4,829
|4,662
|31 Dec. 2019
|31 Dec. 2018
|Shareholders' equity
|1,818
|1,692
|Non-current financial liabilities
|1,568
|1,603
|Non-current provisions for contingencies and liabilities
|69
|61
|Non-current employee benefits
|82
|65
|Non-current lease liabilities
|159
|Deferred tax liabilities
|49
|169
|Other long-term liabilities
|88
|66
|Other non-current liabilities
|447
|361
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,015
|1,964
|Trade payables and related accounts
|638
|648
|Current lease liabilities
|61
|Liabilities related to customer contracts
|114
|100
|Suppliers and other current payables
|813
|748
|Provisions for short-term risks and charges
|24
|23
|Current liabilities for securities
|-
|53
|Current financial liabilities
|159
|182
|Other current liabilities
|183
|258
|Total current liabilities
|996
|1,006
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|4,829
|4,662
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|3,217.1
|2,916.4
|Other income from operations
|109.7
|99.1
|REVENUES FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS
|3,326.8
|3,015.5
|Purchases & external expenses
|(624.9)
|(643.3)
|Personnel costs
|(2,162.3)
|(1,957.1)
|Taxes
|(4.6)
|(4.0)
|Amortization and provisions
|(138.2)
|(60.0)
|Customer-relationship amortization / Goodwill depreciation
|(68.3)
|(48.7)
|OPERATING INCOME ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
|328.5
|302.4
|Non recurring income/losses
|(39.4)
|(85.4)
|OPERATING INCOME
|289.1
|217.0
|Cost of net financial debt
|(67.6)
|(60.0)
|Other financial income / expense
|(18.6)
|(34.8)
|Income tax
|(57.9)
|(41.1)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|(0.1)
|Non-controlling interest
|(0.9)
|(0.4)
|NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)
|144.0
|80.6
1 Reminder: Aricent integrated as of March 20, 2018
2 Reminder : Europe is operating through clusters since January 1st, 2019. West Europe: France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Morocco, Tunisia; South East Europe: Italy, Switzerland; Iberia: Spain, Portugal; Central Europe: Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania; North Europe: Netherlands, Scandinavia, United Kingdom
