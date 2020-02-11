NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 14/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, February 11, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that the registration of share capital increases of an aggregated nominal value of DKK 7,032,937 has been completed.

Reference is made to company announcements no. 08/2020 and no. 12/2020.

The capital increases of Orphazyme A/S (the “Company”) with an aggregated nominal value of DKK 7,032,937 (7,032,937 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each), representing approximately 35.16% of the share capital prior to the capital increases, have been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After registration of the capital increases, the share capital of the Company amounts to a nominal value of DKK 27,038,386 divided into 27,038,386 shares of DKK 1 each. Each share of DKK 1 carries one vote at the Company’s general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights in the Company are 27,038,386.

The new shares subscribed for in the directed issue and private placement are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060910917 with effect from February 12, 2020.

The shares to be redelivered by the Company to each of Novo Holdings A/S and Orpha Pooling B.V. are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060910917 subsequent to the publication of a listing prospectus to be approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is expected to occur no later than by the end of March 2020.

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com .

Forward-looking statements

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

