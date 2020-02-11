Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT) Market by Clutches (Dry, Wet), Vehicle (PCV, Commercial Vehicle, Sport Car), Transmission (ICE, Hybrid), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook, Application, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of dual-clutch transmission will reach $50 billion by 2026. Increasing individual preferences towards improved vehicle dynamics will induce significant growth potential in the market.

Rising consumer inclination towards automated gear shifting mechanism has led to an upsurge in dual-clutch transmission market growth. Proliferating individual preferences for improved vehicle handling and comfort will drive the market size over the projected timeframe. Increasing application of DCT to utilize engine power along with improved transmission efficiency will spur the industry expansion.

Wet clutch will register considerable growth in dual-clutch transmission market share due to increasing installation of DCTs for rapid gear shifts. The product assists in increased acceleration to enhance the vehicle performance. Superior ability to sustain thermal resistance at difficult driving and high speeds will stimulate the product demand over the forecast timeframe. Increased focus of OEMs to develop advanced products will substantially drive the industry share.

Sports car will witness steady growth through 2026 owing to ongoing technological progressions in the dual-clutch transmissions. Industry players involve in new vehicle launches to cope with the rising customer demand for sports cars. For instance, in October 2019, Chevrolet division of General Motors Company announced the launch of 2020 Corvette Convertible with eight speed dual-clutch transmission. Increasing consumer inclination towards the product for drag and racing competitions will further propel the volume size.

Internal combustion engines lead the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) market size with emergence of regulatory standards and procedures for controlling the emission level of the internal combustion engines. In 2016, According to European Union (EU), road transport contributed over 21% of EU’s total emissions of carbon dioxide. Moreover, in September 2017, EU legislation proposed plans to implement real driving emissions (RDE) with increased reliability in emission tests that will escalate the product share.

North America dual-clutch transmission market will register exponential growth during the forecast period impelled by rising awareness pertaining to vehicular emissions across the region. Manufacturers are increasing their preference towards automotive technologies including dual-clutch transmissions that aid in reducing carbon footprints. Government authorities impose regulations on OEMs to control the vehicular emissions. Regulatory organizations including Environment Canada and the U.S. EPA enact multiple programs & amendments on vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and retain fuel economy.

Some major findings of dual-clutch transmission market report include:

Growing adoption of automated technologies in vehicle transmissions.

Rising inclination of consumers towards improved driving and comfort.

Technological advancements to develop innovative drivetrains including hybrid vehicles embedded with DCTs.

Strategic agreements by industry participants to expand their presence across the globe. Key dual-clutch transmission (DCT) market players include Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton and Punch Powertrain Nanjing among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Dual-clutch Transmission Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component supplier

3.3.2. Manufacturer

3.3.3. Profit margin analysis

3.3.4. Value chain

3.3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.5. Pricing trends

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Cost structure analysis

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.8. Performance comparison of transmission systems

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth driver

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10. Innovation & sustainability

3.11. Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.12. Porter's analysis

3.12.1. Supplier power

3.12.2. Buyer power

3.12.3. Threat of new entrants

3.12.4. Industry rivalry

3.12.5. Threat of substitutes

3.13. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.13.1. Top players analysis

3.13.2. Strategy dashboard

3.14. PESTEL analysis

