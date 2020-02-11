NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern architecture places increasing emphasis on products that promote physical and emotional health and well-being. Bendheim’s architectural glass enhances multiple aspects of the user experience in several recent hospitality, retail, and entertainment building projects.

Channel glass, textured glass, and ventilated facade systems are among the Bendheim products that illustrate how architects can use glass to improve occupant comfort. These thoughtful solutions balance a variety of often conflicting needs by creating spaces that are functional and emotionally impactful, as well as durable, flexible, artfully-detailed, and budget-friendly.

“Over the past year we’ve seen a conscious effort to use richer, multi-functional architectural glass to provide a higher level of aesthetics and comfort, encompassing occupants’ emotional and experiential needs,” said Donald Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. “Glass is expressive. It is associated with openness, modernity and prestige, as well as a higher satisfaction with the building design.”

Pier 17 in New York City is among the recent high-profile examples of Bendheim glass used to improve the visitor experience. The new building, clad in an LED-illuminated channel glass facade, activates the public plaza, creating a welcoming spot for relaxation and socialization. The glass is sustainably produced using renewable electricity, and is bird-friendly.

At the EMC2 Autograph Hotel in Chicago, the interior features crisp, low-iron textured glass and mirror. The alternating translucent and opaque textured glass surfaces lend a dynamic quality to the design. They add a chic vintage vibe and divide the space, while maintaining a sense of openness.

At Kinnick Stadium, home to the University of Iowa football team, Bendheim’s ventilated glass facade blocks rain and snow during the cold fall and winter months, while maximizing natural ventilation and facilitating smoke mitigation. The facade features a high level of transparency that promotes a sense of openness and connection to the outdoors. The linear pattern-fritted glass is also bird friendly.

Buildings are increasingly designed and constructed with an eye toward enhancing the well-being of the people who interact with them. “We have to design for all dimensions of wellness,” architect Veronica Schreibeis Smith said at the Global Wellness Summit.

Bendheim is the first decorative architectural glass supplier to adopt and nurture a “consultative design” approach, collaborating with architects and designers to develop unique solutions to their complex, evolving needs. In 1989, the company became the first in North America to open a decorative architectural glass showroom. Twenty years later, in 2019, Bendheim established its new glass design lab on the top floor of the New York Design Center. The lab enables A&D professionals to collaborate with Bendheim’s design consultants and create new, tailored glass solutions. It showcases hundreds of specialty glass samples and a full range of customizable glass systems.

