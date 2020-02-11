Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 11 February 2020 at 11 am (EET)
Notification of Managers' transactions
Cramo Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Poleved Industrial Performance AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nilsson, Peter
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Cramo Plc
LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20200210152805_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
ISIN: SE0012809309
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 116,480 Unit price: 3.585 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 116,480 Volume weighted average price: 3.585 EUR
Further information:
Mr Jaakko Liljeroos, General Counsel, tel: +358 40 162 2331, email: jaakko.liljeroos@cramo.com
Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 613 million in 2019, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market positions in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Cramo Plc
Vantaa, FINLAND
