Cramo Plc  Stock Exchange Release  11 February 2020 at 11 am (EET)

Notification of Managers' transactions

Cramo Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Poleved Industrial Performance AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nilsson, Peter
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Cramo Plc
LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20200210152805_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
ISIN: SE0012809309
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 116,480 Unit price: 3.585 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 116,480 Volume weighted average price: 3.585 EUR


Further information:

Mr Jaakko Liljeroos, General Counsel, tel: +358 40 162 2331, email: jaakko.liljeroos@cramo.com


 
Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 613 million in 2019, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market positions in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

