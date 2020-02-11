New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INTEGRATED OPERATING ROOM MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04461525/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
In a healthcare facility, an integrated operating room is a room with a sterile environment for performing surgeries.The operating room is the most critical area in the hospital.
The integrated operating room, which is well equipped with technically advanced equipment, facilitates effective management of surgeries, and ensures better patient care.There are many factors driving the market growth.
One of the major factors is the rising number of surgeries being performed owing to the growing incidence and prevalence of disorders like cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases. The major market constraints are the high cost of setting up and maintenance of an integrated operating room system.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global integrated operating room is analyzed geographically on the basis of the markets situated in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and continues the trend to the end of the projected period.
This is owing to all the major hospitals being equipped with innovative technologies.The Asia Pacific region is evaluated to be the fastest-growing in terms of revenue as the region offers huge growth opportunities for significant market players.
The competition among vendors is high, and the probability of new entrants in the market is also high.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
There are various prominent players operating, and registering their presence, in the market worldwide, such as Eizo Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., Barco N.V, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ARTHREX INC.
2. BARCO NV
3. CARL ZEISS MEDITEC GROUP
4. CONMED CORPORATION
5. DRAGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
6. EIZO CORPORATION
7. ESCHMANN HOLDINGS LIMITED (ACQUIRED BY STERIS PLC)
8. FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
9. GE HEALTHCARE
10. GETINGE AB
11. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12. KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG
13. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V
14. OLYMPUS CORPORATION
15. SIEMENS AG
16. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
17. STRYKER CORPORATION
18. TRUMPF MEDICAL
