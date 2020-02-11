Turin, Italy and Mountain View, CA, USA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profesia and WSO2 announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Profesia is the distributor for WSO2 in Italy. Under this agreement, Profesia will act as WSO2 Italy, the access point for WSO2 products and support services for customers in the country.

The move builds on the strong, multi-year partnership between WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration vendor, and Profesia, the Italian integration specialist and a WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner. The agreement also serves to extend WSO2’s commitment to the Italian market.

Profesia brings more than 12 years of expertise in delivering solutions for enterprise applications, helping companies to move towards building digital businesses using open source technology and with a short time to market. Its implementation experience complements WSO2’s open source, API-first products (WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, and WSO2 Identity Server), which offer a decentralized approach to helping enterprises simplify their integration projects, secure their APIs, and provide freedom from vendor lock-in.

“We are very proud that WSO2 has chosen Profesia to be its distributor in the Italian market. Our collaboration over the years has been very fruitful. As a result of this partnership and with the investment by the Lynx Group, Profesia can now rely on a large and heterogeneous team that is able to provide 360° support for our customers,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors at Profesia Srl – Lynx Group SpA Matteo Moretti. “Profesia wants to increase investments in marketing and training as we believe that WSO2 is the right integration vendor to accelerate the digital transformation of Italian companies.”

“As a longstanding WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner, and more recently as a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller, Profesia has been instrumental in expanding our market presence in Europe and helping customers to build simpler, flexible integrations with WSO2 technologies,” said WSO2 President and COO Shevan Goonetilleke. “I’m excited by the opportunities provided by this distributorship with Profesia and look forward to seeing more customers empowered to accelerate the creation of great digital products.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Profesia

Profesia, a Lynx Group SpA Company, is an Italian company specialized in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Profesia is the most advanced and the only WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner in Italy and now the official Distributor of WSO2 for the Italian territory. Our business is founded on the belief that agility and innovation are the keys of a digital company. We support this agility—from technology to methodology and mentoring—by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Profesia, we deliver first-class professional services based on deep expertise and experience on real projects. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product services. Visit www.profesia.it for more information. Follow Profesia on LinkedIn and Twitter.

