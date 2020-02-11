Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Market by Printer Type, Software, Services, Materials, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. The report also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2020 to 2025.

Select Report Findings

3D printers dominate the revenue picture through 2025 with 38.9% CAGR from 2020

Design and engineering for 3D printing will expand beyond traditional 2D CAD technologies

Combination of AI, IoT, and virtual twin technologies to accelerate 3D printing market growth

Growth of new materials is spawning a 3D printing market for previously unaddressed products

Substantial 3D printing market growth anticipated outside traditional manufacturing such as the medical device market

While North America, Asia Pac, and Europe are largest 3D printing markets, MEA region is fastest-growing globally

The industrial 3D printing market dwarfs desktop usage, but the latter is the foundation for an emerging prosumer SMB and SOHO marketplace



Robotic automation is advancing 3D printing applications beyond conventional manufacturing to encompass delivery of products and assets where and when they are needed. For example, specialized robotics are enabling innovative structure construction such as buildings, bridges, and other physical infrastructure.



In the healthcare arena, 3D printed prosthetics is facilitating significantly faster design and delivery for amputee solutions as well as prototyping and try-before-you-buy for patients. 3D custom implants provide efficient and substantially more expeditious delivery of bone replacement material for cancer patients. In fact, the publisher sees 3D printing in the healthcare market rapidly moving to mainstream adoption and usage by 2025.



In the enterprise and industrial arena, the fabrication, integration, and control of virtually any product is increasingly becoming digitized. This trend is accelerating as evidenced by recent surveys indicating that 3D Printing and other forms of additive manufacturing will have a positive impact, increase creativity and dramatically improve time to market, especially for certain goods and services.

3D printing communities of interest (such as those entities that use 3D printers and related tools including the use of more plugins or online apps) will move beyond mere integrated 3D printing networks to become a larger scale ecosystem. This is anticipated to be a fully integrated 3D ecosystem including 3D design, modelling and simulations, prototyping, and fabrication. This is driven in part by lower-cost communications infrastructure and services as well as availability and adoption of tools to support 3D including immersive tech and IoT solutions.



We see an emerging producer-consumers (e.g. prosumer) marketplace emerging for 3D printing in which everyday consumers engage in at least one part of the evolving connected manufacturing industry. Some trivial examples exist today such as Hero Forge, a company that provides tools for consumers to construct their own uniquely customizable fantasy roleplaying figures. We anticipate that the ability for self-help design and manufacturing with this prosumer model will become commonplace for many durable goods, causing disintermediation throughout supply chains, most notably with traditional manufacturers and retail outlets.

Report Benefits

3D Printing Forecasts for 2020 to 2025

Analysis of leading 3D printing companies

Identify challenges and opportunities for 3D Printing

Identify investment trends and leading market players

Identify trends in raw materials for flexible manufacturing

Recognize the market direction and future of the 3D Printing

Understand the 3D Printing Ecosystem including roles of players

Understand the relationship of 3D Printingrelative to AI and IIoT

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction to 3D Printing

2.1 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

2.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing

2.3 3D Printing Process

2.4 3D Printing Business Benefits

2.4.1 Creation of Complex Design

2.4.2 High Level of Customization

2.4.3 Lower Fixed Costs and Adaptive Operational Expenses

2.4.4 Prototyping Cycle Time Reduction

2.4.5 Industry Waste Reduction

2.4.6 Many Enterprise Usage Benefits

2.5 3D Printing Business Drivers

2.5.1 Flexible Manufacturing

2.5.2 Collaborative Design and Development

2.5.3 Sustainability in Manufacturing Processes

2.6 3D Printing SWOT Analysis

2.6.1 Strengths and Opportunities

2.6.1.1 Rise of Outsourced Service

2.6.1.2 Rise of Cloud-Powered Virtual Inventory based Supply Chain

2.6.1.3 Beginning the Era of Distributed, Holistic, and True Industrial Manufacturing

2.6.1.4 3D Printing Industry Use

2.6.1.5 Governments and R&D Activities

2.6.1.6 New Opportunities with Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence

2.6.2 Weaknesses and Threats

2.6.2.1 High Cost Involvement with Large Scale Production

2.6.2.2 Vulnerability of Printing Materials

2.6.2.3 Challenges of Printing High Precision Product

2.7 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis

2.7.1 Regional Investment Trends

2.7.2 Corporate Investment Trends

2.7.3 Government Investment Trends

2.7.4 Emerging Investment Opportunities

2.7.4.1 Medical 3D Printing

2.7.4.2 Metal 3D Printing

2.7.4.3 3D Bio Printing

2.7.4.4 3D Printing Materials

2.7.4.5 3D Software

2.7.5 3D Printing Risk Exposure Analysis

2.7.6 Merger and Acquisition Analysis

2.7.7 Industry Funding Analysis

2.8 3D Printing Patent Analysis



3 3D Printing Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Technology

3.1.1 Powder Bed Fusion

3.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

3.1.3 Stereo Lithography

3.1.4 Jetting Technology

3.1.5 Digital Light Processing

3.1.6 Continuous Liquid Interface Production

3.1.7 Fusion Jet

3.1.8 Selective Deposition Lamination

3.1.9 Laminated Object Manufacturing

3.1.10 Fused Filament Fabrication

3.1.11 Inkjet Printing

3.1.12 Laser Metal Deposition

3.2 3D Printing in Industrial vs. Desktop Printing Markets

3.3 3D Printer Pricing and Order Value Analysis

3.4 3D Printing Raw Material

3.4.1 Polymers

3.4.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

3.4.1.2 Polylatic Acid

3.4.1.3 High Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.4 Low Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.5 Nylon

3.4.2 Metals and Alloys

3.4.3 Ceramics

3.4.4 Other Materials

3.5 3D Printing Software and Services

3.6 3D Printing Online Services

3.7 3D Printing in Industry vs. SMB

3.8 3D Printing Applications



4 3D Printing Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.1 3D Printing Value Chain Components

4.2 Notable 3D Printing Ecosystem Considerations

4.2.1 Object Distribution

4.2.2 Printer Control Systems

4.2.3 Printer Access Networks

4.2.4 Immersive Technologies: VR and Holographics

4.2.5 Internet of Things and Digital Twin Technology

4.2.6 Artificial Intelligence

4.3 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

4.3.1 3D Printer Manufacturers

4.3.2 3D Printing Service Providers

4.3.3 3D Printing Marketplace Providers

4.3.4 3D Printing Application Providers

4.3.5 3D Scanner Manufacturers

4.3.6 3D Printing CAD Software Providers

4.3.7 3D Printing Raw Material providers

4.3.8 3D Printing Network Providers

4.3.9 3D Printing Communities

4.4 3D Printing Vendor Market Share



5 3D Printing Applications, Use Cases, and Market

5.1 3D Printing Applications

5.2 3D Printing Processes

5.3 3D Printing in Industry

5.4 3D Printing Use Cases by Industry Vertical

5.4.1 Power, Energy, and Engineering Sector

5.4.2 Automotive Sector

5.4.3 Consumer, Retail, and Fashion Sector

5.5 3D Printing Future Market Drivers

5.5.1 Industry 4.0 Adoption across Verticals beyond Manufacturing

5.5.2 Broader Range of Materials and Lower Cost 3D Printers

5.5.3 3D Evolves from Community of Interest to Mainstream

5.5.4 3D Printing and the Prosumer Marketplace



6 3D Printing Company Analysis

6.1 3D Systems Inc.

6.2 Arcam AB

6.3 Stratasys Ltd.

6.4 Autodesk Inc.

6.5 Hoganas AB

6.6 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.7 MCOR Technologies Ltd

6.8 Voxeljet AG

6.9 EnvisionTEC Inc.

6.10 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

6.11 ExOne Company

6.12 Ultimaker BV

6.13 Concept Laser GmbH

6.14 Canon Inc.

6.15 Dassault Systemes

6.16 GE Additive

6.17 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

6.18 Optomec Inc.

6.19 SLM Solutions Group AG

6.20 Solidscape Inc.



7 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

7.1 Global 3D Printing Market 2020-2025

7.2 3D Printers 2020-2025

7.2.1 3D Printers by Type 2020-2025

7.2.2 3D Printers Industrial vs. Desktop 2020-2025

7.3 3D Printing Software 2020-2025

7.3.1 3D Printing Services 2020-2025

7.4 3D Printing Material 2020-2025

7.4.1 3D Printing Plastic Material 2020-2025

7.4.2 3D Printing Metal Material 2020-2025

7.4.3 3D Printing Ceramic Material 2020-2025

7.5 3D Printing Applications 2020-2025

7.6 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2020-2025

7.7 3D Printing Market by Region 2020-2025



8 North America 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



9 South America 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



10 Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



11 APAC 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



12 MEA 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



13 Conclusions and Recommendations



