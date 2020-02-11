Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen Fertilizers Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nitrogen fertilizers market was worth $ 54.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $70.62 billion by 2023.



Globally, governments are investing to uplift the agricultural sector, thereby contributing to the growth in demand for fertilizers. For example, in 2014, the government of India announced plans to invest INR 50,000 crore ($ 7.4 billion) to set up two new fertilizers plans and revive four fertilizers plants in different parts of the country. Also, INR 10,000 crore ($1.5 billion) was invested by the government to build a national gas grid to support the fertilizers plants with gas supply.



Similarly, in 2014, the Chinese government announced a total fund of 122.2 billion yuan ($19.7 billion) as subsidies to farmers for the production of grains and purchase of agricultural production resources such as fertilizers and pesticides. The initiatives taken by government to promote agricultural sector will drive the fertilizers market.



Nitrogen is one of the fertilizers majorly affecting the pH balance in the soil, whether its alkaline or acidic based on the type of the nitrogen fertilizer that has been used. pH value gives the measure of how alkaline or acidic a solution is. Crops are developing resistance with the increased usage of nitrogen fertilizers and it in turn leads to deterioration of soil and environment. For instance, according to Department of Primary industries and Regional Development, Government of Australia, the soil acidification is mainly caused due to ammonium nitrogen fertilizers, the major contributors of soil erosion by affecting the electrical balance in plants. Thus, the degradation of soil and environment by nitrogen fertilizer limits the growth of the market.



Urea market is witnessing rapid growth in fertilizers market as it controls air pollution by catalytic reaction. According to International Fertilizers Association (IFA), global urea capacity is going to increase by a net of 17 metric tons by volume for each year and the total production is estimated as 226 metric tones by 2021. Thus, the expected increase in production of urea promotes the sales of nitrogen fertilizers market.



In September 2019, Nutrien Ltd., a Canada-based fertilizer company that produces and distributes nitrogen, potash, and phosphate products for agricultural use acquired Ruralco Holdings Limited for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enable Nutrien to compete in the global markets and strengthen the delivery of products and services to Australian farmers. Ruralco Holdings Limited is an Australia-based agricultural fertilizer company that specializes in manufacturing and distributing chemical fertilizers such as nitrogen fertilizers and seeds.



The nitrogen fertilizers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for around 43% of the market.



Major players in the market are Yara International, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PJSC Togliattiazot, Nutrien Inc., OCI NV, Coromandel International Ltd, EuroChem Group, Koch Industries Inc., SABIC Group, Bunge Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Characteristics



3. Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Urea

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulphate

Ammonia

Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

4.2. Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

5. Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Yara International

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC Togliattiazot

Nutrien Inc.

OCI N.V.

Coromandel International Ltd.

EuroChem Group

Koch Industries Inc.

SABIC Group

Bunge Limited

Sinofert Holdings Limited

CVR Partners, L.P.

PotashCorp

Agrium

Coromandel

