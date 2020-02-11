Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware: Lights & Luminaires, Lighting Controls; Software, and Services), Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), Installation Type, End-use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart lighting market was valued at USD 11,040 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30,598 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.



Government initiatives and policies for energy savings to drive the growth of smart lighting market



The major factors driving the growth of the smart lighting market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs, integration of lighting solutions with smart devices, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide. Factors such as the high installation cost of smart lighting systems and security and reliability issues with IoT-based lighting systems are restraining the growth of the smart lighting market.



Wired technology is expected to hold a larger share of the smart lighting market by 2025



Currently, the smart lightings based on wired technology are widely adopted for different types of structures as this technology offers reliable connectivity, with no limitation on long-distance data transfer. Wired communication technologies for smart lightings include Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Power-line Communication (PLC), Power over Ethernet (PoE), and various wired hybrid protocols, which include company-specific proprietary protocols. Wired protocols offer reliable performance and greater control; thus, the technology held the largest share of the market.



Highways & roadways to hold the largest size of smart lighting market for outdoor application during the forecast period



The highways & roadways lighting application segment holds the largest market share of the outdoor smart lighting application due to government support and subsidies encouraging the installation and use of smart lighting control solutions. As of now, the latest trend in the street lighting segment is the replacement of existing street lighting sources with LED street lights to reduce energy consumption significantly.



Smart lighting market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The smart lighting market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China and India, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The modernization and development of infrastructure such as smart cities across the region, coupled with government policies to support energy-efficient lighting, would also drive the demand for smart street lights, thereby driving the market for smart lighting in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Smart Lighting Market

4.2 Market, By Offering

4.3 Market, By Communication Technology

4.4 Market, By End-Use Application

4.5 Market, By Installation Type

4.6 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ongoing and Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies

5.2.1.2 Integration of Lighting Solutions With Smart Devices

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Policies for Energy Savings

5.2.1.4 Growing Acceptance of Standard Protocols for Lighting Control Systems

5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of LED Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Lighting

5.2.1.6 Advent of Integrated Lighting Control Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Smart Lighting

5.2.2.2 Security and Reliability Issues With IoT-Based Lighting Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Transition from Traditional Lighting to Connected Lighting Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for PoE-Based Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues Between Different Network Components



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Product Development

6.2.2 Raw Material/Input Suppliers

6.2.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

6.2.4 System Integrators and Service Providers

6.2.5 Distributors and Sales Representatives

6.2.6 Applications

6.3 Key Industry Trends

6.4 Connected Market

6.4.1 Lighting Control System

6.4.1.1 Lighting Control System Market, By Offering

6.4.1.2 Lighting Control System Market, By Application



7 Smart Lighting Market, By Installation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Installations

7.2.1 New Installations Expected to Dominate Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Retrofit Installations

7.3.1 Retrofit Installations Segment to Witness Highest Growth in APAC During Forecast Period



8 Smart Lighting Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Lights & Luminaires to Account for Larger Share of Smart Lighting Hardware Market During Forecast Period

8.2.1.1 Lights & Luminaires

8.2.1.1.1 Smart Bulbs

8.2.1.1.2 Fixtures

8.2.1.2 Lighting Controls

8.2.1.2.1 LED Drivers & Ballasts

8.2.1.2.2 Sensors

8.2.1.2.3 Switches

8.2.1.2.3.1 Manual On/Off Switches

8.2.1.2.3.2 Electronic Switches

8.2.1.2.4 Dimmers

8.2.1.2.4.1 Wired Dimmers

8.2.1.2.4.2 Wireless Dimmers

8.2.1.2.5 Relay Units

8.2.1.2.6 Gateways

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Europe to Dominate Smart Lighting Software Market During Forecast Period

8.3.1.1 Local/Web-Based Software

8.3.1.2 Cloud-Based Software

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Post-Installation Services Market to Exhibit Higher Growth During the Forecast Period

8.4.1.1 Pre-Installation Services

8.4.1.2 Post-Installation Services



9 Smart Lighting Market, By End-Use Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor

9.2.1 Residential Application to Grow at Highest CAGR in Smart Lighting Indoor End-Use Application Market During Forecast Period

9.2.1.1 Residential

9.2.1.2 Commercial

9.2.1.2.1 Retail

9.2.1.2.2 Hospitality

9.2.1.2.3 Office Lighting

9.2.1.3 Industrial

9.2.1.4 Others

9.3 Outdoor

9.3.1 Highways & Roadways to Account for Major Share of Smart Lighting Market During Forecast Period

9.3.1.1 Highways & Roadways Lighting

9.3.1.2 Architectural Lighting

9.3.1.3 Lighting for Public Places



10 Smart Lighting Market, By Communication Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wired Technology

10.2.1 PoE Protocol to Exhibit Highest Growth in Smart Lighting Market for Wired Communication Technology During Forecast Period

10.2.1.1 DALI

10.2.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (PoE)

10.2.1.3 Power-Line Communication (PLC)

10.2.1.4 Wired Hybrid Protocols

10.3 Wireless

10.3.1 ZigBee Expected to Dominate Smart Lighting Market for Wireless Communication Technology During the Forecast Period

10.3.1.1 ZigBee

10.3.1.2 Wi-Fi

10.3.1.3 BLE

10.3.1.4 EnOcean

10.3.1.5 6LoWPAN

10.3.1.6 Wireless Hybrid Protocols



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in North America During Forecast Period

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Outdoor Lighting to Drive Market in Canada During the Forecast Period

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Implement Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems to Drive Market in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Demand for Energy-Saving Lighting Solutions for Indoor Application to Drive Market in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Germany to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in Europe in 2019

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Hardware Segment of Market to Hold Major Share in France During Forecast Period

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Smart Lighting Services Market to Grow at High CAGR in Italy During the Forecast Period

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Government Regulations for Reducing Emissions are Driving Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Rest of Europe to Exhibit Highest Growth in European Market

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure to Drive Smart Lighting Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Indoor Lighting Application to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Government Support Expected to Drive Lighting Control System Market in India

11.4.4 Australasia

11.4.4.1 Hardware Market in Australasia to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.4.5.1 Initiatives for Energy Efficiency Labels and Standard Programs to Boost Market Growth in Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Urbanization to Drive Smart Lighting Market in Middle East & Africa

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Lighting Hardware Devices to Drive Market in South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches, Demonstrations, and Developments

12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, Funding, and Joint Ventures

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting N.V.)

13.2.2 Legrand S.A.

13.2.3 Acuity Brands, Inc.

13.2.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

13.2.5 General Electric Company (Current-Powered By GE)

13.2.6 OSRAM Licht AG

13.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

13.2.8 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

13.2.9 Honeywell International Inc.

13.2.10 Hubbell Incorporated

13.2.11 Zumtobel Group AG

13.3 Right to Win

13.4 Other Important Players

13.4.1 Dialight PLC

13.4.2 Schneider Electric SE

13.4.3 ABB

13.4.4 Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree Lighting)

13.5 Key Innovators

13.5.1 LightwaveRF PLC

13.5.2 Rab Lighting Inc.

13.5.3 Synapse Wireless, Inc. (Mcwane, Inc.)

13.5.4 Panasonic Group

13.5.5 Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation)

13.5.6 LG Electronics Inc.

13.6 Emerging Players

13.6.1 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

13.6.2 Syska LED

13.6.3 Enlighted Inc. (A Siemens Company)

13.6.4 Helvar



