Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware: Lights & Luminaires, Lighting Controls; Software, and Services), Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), Installation Type, End-use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart lighting market was valued at USD 11,040 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30,598 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
Government initiatives and policies for energy savings to drive the growth of smart lighting market
The major factors driving the growth of the smart lighting market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs, integration of lighting solutions with smart devices, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide. Factors such as the high installation cost of smart lighting systems and security and reliability issues with IoT-based lighting systems are restraining the growth of the smart lighting market.
Wired technology is expected to hold a larger share of the smart lighting market by 2025
Currently, the smart lightings based on wired technology are widely adopted for different types of structures as this technology offers reliable connectivity, with no limitation on long-distance data transfer. Wired communication technologies for smart lightings include Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Power-line Communication (PLC), Power over Ethernet (PoE), and various wired hybrid protocols, which include company-specific proprietary protocols. Wired protocols offer reliable performance and greater control; thus, the technology held the largest share of the market.
Highways & roadways to hold the largest size of smart lighting market for outdoor application during the forecast period
The highways & roadways lighting application segment holds the largest market share of the outdoor smart lighting application due to government support and subsidies encouraging the installation and use of smart lighting control solutions. As of now, the latest trend in the street lighting segment is the replacement of existing street lighting sources with LED street lights to reduce energy consumption significantly.
Smart lighting market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The smart lighting market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China and India, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The modernization and development of infrastructure such as smart cities across the region, coupled with government policies to support energy-efficient lighting, would also drive the demand for smart street lights, thereby driving the market for smart lighting in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Smart Lighting Market
4.2 Market, By Offering
4.3 Market, By Communication Technology
4.4 Market, By End-Use Application
4.5 Market, By Installation Type
4.6 Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Ongoing and Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies
5.2.1.2 Integration of Lighting Solutions With Smart Devices
5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Policies for Energy Savings
5.2.1.4 Growing Acceptance of Standard Protocols for Lighting Control Systems
5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of LED Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Lighting
5.2.1.6 Advent of Integrated Lighting Control Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Smart Lighting
5.2.2.2 Security and Reliability Issues With IoT-Based Lighting Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rapid Transition from Traditional Lighting to Connected Lighting Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for PoE-Based Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues Between Different Network Components
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Research and Product Development
6.2.2 Raw Material/Input Suppliers
6.2.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers
6.2.4 System Integrators and Service Providers
6.2.5 Distributors and Sales Representatives
6.2.6 Applications
6.3 Key Industry Trends
6.4 Connected Market
6.4.1 Lighting Control System
6.4.1.1 Lighting Control System Market, By Offering
6.4.1.2 Lighting Control System Market, By Application
7 Smart Lighting Market, By Installation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Installations
7.2.1 New Installations Expected to Dominate Market During the Forecast Period
7.3 Retrofit Installations
7.3.1 Retrofit Installations Segment to Witness Highest Growth in APAC During Forecast Period
8 Smart Lighting Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Lights & Luminaires to Account for Larger Share of Smart Lighting Hardware Market During Forecast Period
8.2.1.1 Lights & Luminaires
8.2.1.1.1 Smart Bulbs
8.2.1.1.2 Fixtures
8.2.1.2 Lighting Controls
8.2.1.2.1 LED Drivers & Ballasts
8.2.1.2.2 Sensors
8.2.1.2.3 Switches
8.2.1.2.3.1 Manual On/Off Switches
8.2.1.2.3.2 Electronic Switches
8.2.1.2.4 Dimmers
8.2.1.2.4.1 Wired Dimmers
8.2.1.2.4.2 Wireless Dimmers
8.2.1.2.5 Relay Units
8.2.1.2.6 Gateways
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Europe to Dominate Smart Lighting Software Market During Forecast Period
8.3.1.1 Local/Web-Based Software
8.3.1.2 Cloud-Based Software
8.4 Services
8.4.1 Post-Installation Services Market to Exhibit Higher Growth During the Forecast Period
8.4.1.1 Pre-Installation Services
8.4.1.2 Post-Installation Services
9 Smart Lighting Market, By End-Use Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor
9.2.1 Residential Application to Grow at Highest CAGR in Smart Lighting Indoor End-Use Application Market During Forecast Period
9.2.1.1 Residential
9.2.1.2 Commercial
9.2.1.2.1 Retail
9.2.1.2.2 Hospitality
9.2.1.2.3 Office Lighting
9.2.1.3 Industrial
9.2.1.4 Others
9.3 Outdoor
9.3.1 Highways & Roadways to Account for Major Share of Smart Lighting Market During Forecast Period
9.3.1.1 Highways & Roadways Lighting
9.3.1.2 Architectural Lighting
9.3.1.3 Lighting for Public Places
10 Smart Lighting Market, By Communication Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wired Technology
10.2.1 PoE Protocol to Exhibit Highest Growth in Smart Lighting Market for Wired Communication Technology During Forecast Period
10.2.1.1 DALI
10.2.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (PoE)
10.2.1.3 Power-Line Communication (PLC)
10.2.1.4 Wired Hybrid Protocols
10.3 Wireless
10.3.1 ZigBee Expected to Dominate Smart Lighting Market for Wireless Communication Technology During the Forecast Period
10.3.1.1 ZigBee
10.3.1.2 Wi-Fi
10.3.1.3 BLE
10.3.1.4 EnOcean
10.3.1.5 6LoWPAN
10.3.1.6 Wireless Hybrid Protocols
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in North America During Forecast Period
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Outdoor Lighting to Drive Market in Canada During the Forecast Period
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Implement Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems to Drive Market in Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Demand for Energy-Saving Lighting Solutions for Indoor Application to Drive Market in the UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Germany to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in Europe in 2019
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Hardware Segment of Market to Hold Major Share in France During Forecast Period
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Smart Lighting Services Market to Grow at High CAGR in Italy During the Forecast Period
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Government Regulations for Reducing Emissions are Driving Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems in Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.3.6.1 Rest of Europe to Exhibit Highest Growth in European Market
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure to Drive Smart Lighting Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Indoor Lighting Application to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems in Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Government Support Expected to Drive Lighting Control System Market in India
11.4.4 Australasia
11.4.4.1 Hardware Market in Australasia to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.4.5.1 Initiatives for Energy Efficiency Labels and Standard Programs to Boost Market Growth in Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Urbanization to Drive Smart Lighting Market in Middle East & Africa
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Lighting Hardware Devices to Drive Market in South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches, Demonstrations, and Developments
12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, Funding, and Joint Ventures
12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting N.V.)
13.2.2 Legrand S.A.
13.2.3 Acuity Brands, Inc.
13.2.4 Eaton Corporation PLC
13.2.5 General Electric Company (Current-Powered By GE)
13.2.6 OSRAM Licht AG
13.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
13.2.8 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
13.2.9 Honeywell International Inc.
13.2.10 Hubbell Incorporated
13.2.11 Zumtobel Group AG
13.3 Right to Win
13.4 Other Important Players
13.4.1 Dialight PLC
13.4.2 Schneider Electric SE
13.4.3 ABB
13.4.4 Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree Lighting)
13.5 Key Innovators
13.5.1 LightwaveRF PLC
13.5.2 Rab Lighting Inc.
13.5.3 Synapse Wireless, Inc. (Mcwane, Inc.)
13.5.4 Panasonic Group
13.5.5 Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation)
13.5.6 LG Electronics Inc.
13.6 Emerging Players
13.6.1 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited
13.6.2 Syska LED
13.6.3 Enlighted Inc. (A Siemens Company)
13.6.4 Helvar
