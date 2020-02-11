PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent Care Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.
Global Urgent Care Market report showcases the precise study of the Healthcare industry, which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Such abundant information accompanied with deep market insights supports the decision of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general conditions of market and demand. Hence, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report. Today’s businesses call for such comprehensive market research report for better decision making, sustainable growth, and maximum revenue generation.
Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Market
Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent Care Centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness, which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.
Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market
Urgent Care Market: By Service
Urgent Care Market: By Ownership
Urgent Care Market: By Geography
Key Developments in the Urgent Care Market:
Table of Content: Urgent Care Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Global Urgent Care Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Urgent Care Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Urgent Care Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
and More…
