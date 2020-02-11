PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent Care Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.



Visit to Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-urgent-care-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-urgent-care-market

Global Urgent Care Market report showcases the precise study of the Healthcare industry, which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Such abundant information accompanied with deep market insights supports the decision of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general conditions of market and demand. Hence, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report. Today’s businesses call for such comprehensive market research report for better decision making, sustainable growth, and maximum revenue generation.

Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Market

Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent Care Centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness, which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.

Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market

Urgent Care Market: By Service

Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization and Vaccination

Other Services

Urgent Care Market: By Ownership

Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Other Urgent Care Centers

Urgent Care Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Urgent Care Market:

In September 2019, GP Urgent Care has been launched in Perth and Bunbury region. Individuals with a non-life threatening injury or illness should consider attending a GP Urgent Care clinic if they need urgent medical attention. This launch will help the community to get the urgent care near their site

In November 2018, American Family Care announced the launch of their 200th urgent care clinic at The Bronx, New York. The main aim of the launch is to provide better healthcare facilities to their customers. This launch will also help the company to enhance their geographic range and strengthening their market position.

Access Full Urgent Care Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-urgent-care-market

Table of Content: Urgent Care Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Urgent Care Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Urgent Care Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Urgent Care Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

and More…

Get Detailed TOC | at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-urgent-care-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9% client-satisfying rate.

Contact: