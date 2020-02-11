Today, on the 11th of February 2020 at 10 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor conference webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Kerli Lõhmus introduced the bank’s 4th quarter and full year 2019 unaudited results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 65,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.