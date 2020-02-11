MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, leading provider of environmental management and EHS software, was awarded a 14th consecutive award from Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) for growth and innovation in the field of Information Technology.



EBJ is a business research publication providing strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry. Locus received the 2019 EBJ Award for Information Technology by expanding their software and services.



Among the key drivers for Locus in 2019 was the growth of key software applications for waste and sustainability, as well as the introduction of their facilities management app. Locus software also now further integrates with EPA compliance systems like CMDP, eManifest, and eGGRT. Finally, in terms of services, Locus achieved over 500 GHG verifications under the California AB32 program, being the first company to do so. They were also among the first independent bodies to become certified for the new California Low Carbon Fuel Standard verification.



“We would like to express our gratitude for receiving the EBJ Information Technology award for another year. We look forward to providing our customers with cutting-edge software and services as we seek to improve in the areas of artificial intelligence, IoT integration, and blockchain technology,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus Technologies.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), with a focus on EHS compliance, water, and sustainability. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, such as Chevron, Honeywell, Sempra, Bayer, DuPont, San Jose Water Company and Los Alamos National Laboratory have selected Locus. Locus provides mobile and multi-tenant SaaS and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) software solutions to its customers.

Founded in 1997, Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

