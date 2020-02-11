NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Selected Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Net loss of $29.4 million driven by acquisition related costs; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $51.4 million

of $51.4 million Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.16; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.27

of $0.27 Total revenues of $403.3 million; Trading income, net of $228.7 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $257.2 million

of $257.2 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $114.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 44.6%

of $114.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 44.6% Increasing synergy guidance related to the ITG acquisition to the top of the target range

Full Year 2019:

Net loss of $103.7 million driven by acquisition related costs; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $185.7 million

of $185.7 million Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.53; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.96

of $0.96 Total revenues of $1,530.1 million; Trading income, net of $912.3 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $974.7 million

of $974.7 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $431.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 44.3%

of $431.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 44.3% Exceeded initial adjusted operating expense synergy target related to the ITG acquisition

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

"I'm very pleased with the strong performance we delivered in the fourth quarter amidst the muted global trading environment. Our market making results were driven by our ongoing commitment to investing in technology, which also led to notable growth in our European and U.S. equities market making segment in both our customer and non-customer businesses. In our execution services business, we continue to integrate ITG, and our expense synergies realized to date have already exceeded our own initial expectations,” said Douglas A. Cifu, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe there are significant growth opportunities ahead as we continue to add scale, market presence and execution capabilities that will add value to our clients' trading and investment processes. Our business is off to a strong start in 2020 and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead."

Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Total revenues decreased 8.8% to $403.3 million for this quarter, impacted by muted volatility and volumes across global markets compared to $442.2 million for the same period in 2018 which was driven by high volatility in the markets. Trading income, net, decreased 37.6% to $228.7 million for this quarter, compared to $366.2 million for the same period in 2018. There was a net loss of $29.4 million for this quarter, driven by costs related to the ITG acquisition, compared to net income of $147.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share for this quarter was $0.16, compared to earnings per share of $0.75 and $0.74, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 14.0% to $257.2 million for this quarter, compared to $299.2 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 41.3% to $114.6 million for this quarter, compared to $195.1 million for the same period in 2018. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 59.6% to $51.4 million for this quarter, compared to $127.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.27 for this quarter, compared to $0.67 for the same period in 2018.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenues decreased 18.6% to $1,530.1 million for this year, also impacted by lower volatility and volumes across global markets, compared to $1,878.7 million for 2018, which had high volatility in the first and fourth quarters. Trading income, net, decreased 28.0% to $912.3 million for this year, compared to $1,266.7 million for 2018. There was a net loss of $103.7 million for this year, driven by costs related to the ITG acquisition, compared to net income of $620.2 million for 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.53 for 2019, compared to earnings per share of $2.82 and $2.78, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 4.5% to $974.7 million for this year, compared to $1,020.3 million for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.3% to $431.9 million for this year, compared to $620.0 million for 2018. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 50.5% to $185.7 million for this year, compared to $375.0 million for 2018.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.96 for 2019, compared to $1.96 for 2018.

Operating Segment Information

The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions.

Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytics services to select third parties. Legacy ITG’s operations are included within the Execution Services segment.

Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses.

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 228,104 $ 601 $ — $ 228,705 $ 365,964 $ 264 $ — $ 366,228 Commissions, net and technology services 6,312 132,340 — 138,652 6,927 38,581 — 45,508 Interest and dividends income 31,792 341 — 32,133 26,060 105 7 26,172 Other, net 841 718 2,223 3,782 923 454 2,961 4,338 Total Revenues $ 267,049 $ 134,000 $ 2,223 $ 403,272 $ 399,874 $ 39,404 $ 2,968 $ 442,246





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 908,328 $ 3,988 $ — $ 912,316 $ 1,265,866 $ 816 $ — $ 1,266,682 Commissions, net and technology services 23,526 475,018 — 498,544 28,813 155,526 — 184,339 Interest and dividends income 96,197 12,581 — 108,778 86,741 705 62 87,508 Other, net 4,022 2,320 4,102 10,444 3,055 339,286 (2,152 ) 340,189 Total Revenues $ 1,032,073 $ 493,907 $ 4,102 $ 1,530,082 $ 1,384,475 $ 496,333 $ (2,090 ) $ 1,878,718





Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 228,104 $ 601 $ — $ 228,705 $ 365,964 $ 264 $ — $ 366,228 Commissions, net and technology services 6,312 132,340 — 138,652 6,927 38,581 — 45,508 Interest and dividends income 31,792 341 — 32,133 26,060 105 7 26,172 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (43,584 ) (26,966 ) — (70,550 ) (59,676 ) (14,154 ) — (73,830 ) Payments for order flow (30,423 ) (25 ) — (30,448 ) (24,234 ) (30 ) — (24,264 ) Interest and dividends expense (40,905 ) (395 ) — (41,300 ) (40,118 ) (497 ) — (40,615 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 151,296 $ 105,896 $ — $ 257,192 $ 274,923 $ 24,269 $ 7 $ 299,199





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 908,328 $ 3,988 $ — $ 912,316 $ 1,265,866 $ 816 $ — $ 1,266,682 Commissions, net and technology services 23,526 475,018 — 498,544 28,813 155,526 — 184,339 Interest and dividends income 96,197 12,581 — 108,778 86,741 705 62 87,508 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (175,633 ) (109,135 ) — (284,768 ) (242,847 ) (58,932 ) — (301,779 ) Payments for order flow (102,035 ) (85 ) — (102,120 ) (74,518 ) (127 ) — (74,645 ) Interest and dividends expense (145,782 ) (12,257 ) — (158,039 ) (140,120 ) (1,694 ) — (141,814 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 604,601 $ 370,110 $ — $ 974,711 $ 923,935 $ 96,294 $ 62 $ 1,020,291





Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by category – Market Making segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated

(1) Total Market Making Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated

(1) Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 192,507 $ 35,597 $ — $ 228,104 $ 309,642 $ 54,562 $ 1,760 $ 365,964 Commissions, net and technology services 6,312 — — 6,312 6,883 44 — 6,927 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (34,672 ) (8,912 ) — (43,584 ) (45,679 ) (12,878 ) (1,119 ) (59,676 ) Payments for order flow (30,423 ) — — (30,423 ) (24,234 ) — — (24,234 ) Interest and dividends, net (7,519 ) (1,594 ) — (9,113 ) (12,401 ) (2,312 ) 655 (14,058 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 126,205 $ 25,091 $ — $ 151,296 $ 234,211 $ 39,416 $ 1,296 $ 274,923





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated

(1) Total Market Making Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated

(1) Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 730,215 $ 178,639 $ (526 ) $ 908,328 $ 1,013,728 $ 250,521 $ 1,617 $ 1,265,866 Commissions, net and technology services 23,554 (28 ) — 23,526 28,583 230 — 28,813 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (136,555 ) (39,648 ) 570 (175,633 ) (182,543 ) (56,633 ) (3,671 ) (242,847 ) Payments for order flow (102,035 ) — — (102,035 ) (74,518 ) — — (74,518 ) Interest and dividends, net (39,335 ) (10,090 ) (160 ) (49,585 ) (40,548 ) (11,326 ) (1,505 ) (53,379 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 475,844 $ 128,873 $ (116 ) $ 604,601 $ 744,702 $ 182,792 $ (3,559 ) $ 923,935

(1) Under our methodology for recording ‘Trading Income, Net’ in our condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, we recognize revenues based on the exit price of assets in accordance with applicable U.S. GAAP rules, and when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income for corresponding reporting periods, we start with trading income, net. By contrast, when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income by category, we recognize revenues on a daily basis, and as a result prices used in recognizing revenues may differ. Because we provide liquidity on a global basis, across asset classes and time zones, the timing of any particular Adjusted Net Trading Income calculation can defer or accelerate the amount in a particular asset class from one day to another, and, at the end of a reporting period, from one reporting period to another. The purpose of the Unallocated category is to ensure that Adjusted Net Trading Income by category sums to total Adjusted Net Trading Income, which can be reconciled to Trading Income, Net, calculated in accordance with GAAP. We do not allocate any resulting differences based on the timing of revenue recognition.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2019, Virtu had $773.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,957.2 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors approved the share repurchase program for $50 million Class A common stock and common units of Virtu Financial LLC in February 2018 and subsequently expanded the program to $100 million in July 2018. The share repurchase program expired on September 30, 2019. Under the program, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares and units for approximately $65.9 million.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Virtu Financial will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial performance today, February 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Members of the public may listen to the conference call through an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm’s website ir.virtu.com/investor-relations.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, ir.virtu.com/investor-relations. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

"Adjusted Net Trading Income", which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net and payments for order flow. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our market making activities.





"EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude financing interest expense on our long-term borrowings, debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and income tax expense, and "Adjusted EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, reserve for legal matters, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, gain on sale of business, connectivity early termination, other, net, write-down of assets, share based compensation, charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan, and charges related to share based compensation at IPO, and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, which compares Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Net Trading Income.





“Normalized Adjusted Net Income”, “Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes”, “Normalized provision for income taxes”, and “Normalized Adjusted EPS”, which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested non-voting common interest units in Virtu Financial LLC have been exchanged for shares of our Class A common stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was between approximately 23% and 24%.





“Adjusted Operating Expenses”, which we calculate by adjusting total operating expenses to exclude severance, share based compensation, reserves for legal matters, termination of office leases, connectivity early termination and write-down of assets.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, and Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;



our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;



although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;



they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;



they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and



they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 228,705 $ 366,228 $ 912,316 $ 1,266,682 Interest and dividends income 32,133 26,172 108,778 87,508 Commissions, net and technology services 138,652 45,508 498,544 184,339 Other, net 3,782 4,338 10,444 340,189 Total revenues 403,272 442,246 1,530,082 1,878,718 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net 70,550 73,830 284,768 301,779 Payments for order flow 30,448 24,264 102,120 74,645 Communication and data processing 53,389 38,327 209,393 176,120 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 101,578 64,833 383,713 215,556 Interest and dividends expense 41,300 40,615 158,039 141,814 Operations and administrative 31,002 13,100 116,232 66,769 Depreciation and amortization 16,785 13,596 65,644 61,154 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,160 6,081 70,595 26,123 Termination of office leases (37 ) 57 66,452 23,357 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing 33,238 — 41,132 11,727 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 2,043 2,502 26,117 11,487 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO — — — 24 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 30,190 16,264 121,859 71,800 Total operating expenses 430,646 293,469 1,646,064 1,182,355 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (27,374 ) 148,777 (115,982 ) 696,363 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,045 841 (12,277 ) 76,171 Net income (loss) $ (29,419 ) $ 147,936 $ (103,705 ) $ 620,192 Noncontrolling interest 11,691 (67,068 ) 45,110 (330,751 ) Net income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (17,728 ) $ 80,868 $ (58,595 ) $ 289,441 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.75 $ (0.53 ) $ 2.82 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.74 $ (0.53 ) $ 2.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 117,807,209 106,309,194 113,918,103 100,875,793 Diluted 117,807,209 106,970,415 113,918,103 102,089,139 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ (29,419 ) $ 147,936 $ (103,705 ) $ 620,192 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes (8,583 ) 1,037 (1,475 ) (5,127 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (38,002 ) $ 148,973 $ (105,180 ) $ 615,065 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 14,935 (67,517 ) 45,668 (328,697 ) Comprehensive income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (23,067 ) $ 81,456 $ (59,512 ) $ 286,368





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 228,705 $ 366,228 $ 912,316 $ 1,266,682 Commissions, net and technology services 138,652 45,508 498,544 184,339 Interest and dividends income 32,133 26,172 108,778 87,508 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (70,550 ) (73,830 ) (284,768 ) (301,779 ) Payments for order flow (30,448 ) (24,264 ) (102,120 ) (74,645 ) Interest and dividends expense (41,300 ) (40,615 ) (158,039 ) (141,814 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 257,192 $ 299,199 $ 974,711 $ 1,020,291 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) (29,419 ) 147,936 (103,705 ) 620,192 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 30,190 16,264 121,859 71,800 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing 33,238 — 41,132 11,727 Depreciation and amortization 16,785 13,596 65,644 61,154 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,160 6,081 70,595 26,123 Provision for income taxes 2,045 841 (12,277 ) 76,171 EBITDA $ 72,999 $ 184,718 $ 183,248 $ 867,167 Severance 28,141 1,901 102,768 10,974 Reserve for legal matter 504 — 504 2,020 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 2,043 2,502 26,117 11,487 Termination of office leases (37 ) 57 66,452 23,357 Connectivity early termination — — — 7,062 Gain on sale of business — — — (335,210 ) Other, net (131 ) (4,338 ) 2,147 (4,979 ) Write-down of assets — — — 3,239 Share based compensation 11,063 8,852 50,627 29,065 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan — 1,425 — 5,781 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — — — 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,582 $ 195,117 $ 431,863 $ 619,987 Selected Operating Margins Net Income Margin (1) (11.4 )% 49.4 % (10.6 )% 60.8 % EBITDA Margin (2) 28.4 % 61.7 % 18.8 % 85.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 44.6 % 65.2 % 44.3 % 60.8 % 1 Calculated by dividing net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 2 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 3 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ (29,419 ) $ 147,936 $ (103,705 ) $ 620,192 Provision (benefit) for (from) income taxes 2,045 841 (12,277 ) 76,171 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ (27,374 ) $ 148,777 $ (115,982 ) $ 696,363 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,160 6,081 70,595 26,123 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing 33,238 — 41,132 11,727 Severance 28,141 1,901 102,768 10,974 Reserve for legal matters 504 — 504 2,020 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 2,043 2,502 26,117 11,487 Termination of office leases (37 ) 57 66,452 23,357 Connectivity early termination — — — 7,062 Write-down of assets — — — 3,239 Gain on sale of business — — — (335,210 ) Other, net (131 ) (4,338 ) 2,147 (4,979 ) Share based compensation 11,063 8,852 50,627 29,065 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan — 1,425 — 5,781 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — — — 24 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 67,607 $ 165,257 $ 244,360 $ 487,033 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 16,226 38,009 58,646 112,018 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 51,381 $ 127,248 $ 185,714 $ 375,015 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 193,053,848 191,174,005 193,153,745 190,959,477 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.67 $ 0.96 $ 1.96 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for 2019 and 23% for 2018. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class C common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, and (2) holders of all Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class D common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class B common stock on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 732,164 $ 729,547 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 41,116 6,500 Securities borrowed 1,928,763 1,399,684 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 143,032 15,475 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,375,823 1,101,449 Receivables from customers 103,531 — Trading assets, at fair value 2,765,690 2,639,921 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 116,089 113,322 Operating lease right-of-use assets 314,526 — Goodwill 1,148,926 836,583 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 529,638 83,989 Deferred taxes 214,671 200,359 Other assets 252,640 254,149 Total assets 9,666,609 7,380,978 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net 73,486 15,128 Securities loaned 1,600,099 1,130,039 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 340,742 281,861 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 883,989 567,441 Payables to customers 89,719 — Trading liabilities, at fair value 2,497,958 2,475,395 Tax receivable agreement obligations 269,282 214,403 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 399,168 294,975 Deferred tax liabilities — — Operating lease liabilities 365,364 — Long-term borrowings, net 1,917,866 907,037 Total liabilities 8,437,673 5,886,279 Total equity 1,228,936 1,494,699 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,666,609 $ 7,380,978 As of December 31, 2019 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. - Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 120,102,580 62.2 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 72,978,918 37.8 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 193,081,498 100.0 %





About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.’s (“Virtu’s”, the “Company’s” or “our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: fluctuations in trading volume and volatilities in the markets in which we operate; the ability of our trading counterparties and various clearing houses to perform their obligations to us; the performance and reliability of our customized trading platform; the risk of material trading losses from our market making activities; swings in valuations in securities or other instruments in which we hold positions; increasing competition and consolidation in our industry; the effect of the acquisition of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (“ITG”) on existing business relationships, operating results, and ongoing business operations generally; the significant costs and significant indebtedness that we have incurred in connection with the acquisition of ITG; the risk that we may encounter significant difficulties or delays in integrating the two businesses and the anticipated benefits, cost savings and synergies or capital release may not be achieved; the assumption of potential liabilities relating to ITG's business; the risk that cash flow from our operations and other available sources of liquidity will not be sufficient to fund our various ongoing obligations, including operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service and dividend payments; regulatory and legal uncertainties and potential changes associated with our industry, particularly in light of increased attention from media, regulators and lawmakers to market structure and related issues; potential adverse results from legal or regulatory proceedings; our ability to remain technologically competitive and to ensure that the technology we utilize is not vulnerable to security risks, hacking and cyber-attacks; risks associated with third party software and technology infrastructure. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to Virtu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Deborah Belevan, CPA, IRC

Virtu Financial, Inc.

investor_relations@virtu.com