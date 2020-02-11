Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global demand for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems will increase at a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years (2019-2024).

Water is an increasingly scarce resource that must be delivered efficiently by utilities to customers. Water infrastructure globally is in need of significant modernization. Globally, water is lost due to undetected leaks in water infrastructure, failure to accurately meter usage and, in some cases, theft. Smart metering, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), is an effective tool for reducing non-revenue water.



Water leak detection systems are devices which detect any accidental or unwanted water spillage or leakage through pipelines or plumbing fittings; such leaks can lead to a severe loss of revenue for the supplier. Several types of water leak detection systems are available in the market which can be used in a variety of applications.



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The growing awareness of water quality measurements due to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors driving this market. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions and technical limitations associated with water monitoring products are the major restraints for this market.

The report includes:

Industry analysis of the global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Study and impact analysis of the existing government regulations, key technological updates and economic trends that affect the global market

Evaluation of market size and analysis of market trends by component type, technology type, detection technique, application, acoustic equipment and region

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher Corp, Mueller Water Products, Osaki Electric Co, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Xylem.

Key Topics Covered



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of this Report

Information Sources

Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience

Methodology

Years Considered in This Report

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Market and Technology

Water Meters

Architecture

Technology Type

Applications

Water Quality Sensors

Applications

Water Leak Detection Systems

Continuous Detectors

Non-continuous Detectors

Technology

Equipment

Chapter 4 Global Market for Water Meters

Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture Type

Basic Meters

Electronic Meters

Smart Meters

Global Market for Water Meters by Technology

AMR

AMI

Global Market for Water Meters by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Global Market for Water Meters by Application

Global Market for Water Meter by Architecture and Region

Global Market for Basic Meters by Region

Global Market for Electronic Meters by Region

Global Market for Smart Meters by Region

Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture and Application

Global Market for Basic Water Meters by Application

Global Market for Electronic Meters by Application

Global Market for Smart Meters by Application

Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Region

Global Market for AMR Technology by Region

Global Market for AMI by Region

Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Application

Global Market for AMR Technology by Application

Global Market for AMI by Application

Global Market for Different Applications of Water Meters, by Region

Global Market for Commercial Applications by Region

Global Market for Residential Applications by Region

Global Market for Utilities by Region

Chapter 5 Global Market for Water Quality Sensors

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Application

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Region

Global Market for Water Quality Sensor Application by Region

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Ground/Surface Water Applications by Region

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Drinking Water Applications by Region

Global Market for Wastewater Quality Sensors by Region

Global Market for Coastal Water Quality Sensors by Region

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors for Other Water Applications, by Region

Chapter 6 Global Market for Water Leak Detectors

Types of Water Leak Detection Systems

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Technology

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Equipment

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Non-continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Inspection Meters by Region

Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Type and Region

Global Market for Acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Global Market for Non-acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Regulations



Chapter 9 Market Drivers

GDP

Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss

Growing Population Requires Increase in Global Investment in R&D Affecting Water Use and Reuse

United States

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World

Middle East

Non-revenue Water

Pollution Monitoring and Control

Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution

Untreated Wastewater

Need for Water Conservation

Optimizing Water Service by Minimizing Water Theft

Monitoring of Consumption Patterns

Necessity for Reliable Billing



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Atmos International Ltd.

B Meters

Badger Meters

Danaher Corp.

Datamatic

Diehl Metering Group

Dorlen Products Inc.

Envirotech Alarms Ltd.

Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.

Gutermann AG

Halma PLC

Honeywell International

Horiba

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

In-Situ Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron

J.A.M. Ltd.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr

Leaktronics

Libelium

Master Meter Inc.

Mueller Water Products Inc.

NEC Corp.

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Optiqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Perma-Pipe

QMI Manufacturing Inc.

Sentec

Siemens AG

Suez

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TTK

Water Guard Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Zenner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8tfdg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900