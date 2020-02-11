New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647182/?utm_source=GNW

14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period. Our reports on global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cloud based solutions. In addition, increasing adoption of ai in predictive analysis is anticipated to boost the growth of the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is segmented as below:



End-user

Retail And Healthcare

BFSI

Telecommunications

Government And Defense

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of ai in predictive analysis as the prime reasons driving the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001