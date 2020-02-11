Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organizations across geographies are shifting towards newer technology platforms and migrating old, physical IT frameworks to cloud servers. However, some enterprises still have a concern about the security of cloud software packages. The use of cloud services is transforming business.

The cloud services brokerage market is segmented into the following categories:

By service type: cost and assets management, managed infrastructure services, software and mobile applications management, workload planning, supply chain management, security and surveillance management and others.

By deployment type: public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

By platform: internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement.

By organization size: small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

By vertical: telecommunications and IT, BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others.

By region: North America (segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (segmented into the UK, Germany and the Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (APAC) (segmented into China, India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of the World (RoW) (segmented into Latin America, Middle East and Other RoW).

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the cloud services brokerage market, this report also offers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players that are active in the global market.



The report includes:

An in-depth analysis of the cloud services brokerage market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall cloud services brokerage market

Quantitative and qualitative analysis of cloud services brokerage market by service type, deployment type, brokerage platform, organization structure and application industry

A detailed patent review and examination of new developments in the industry

Company profiles of market-leading players within the cloud computing industry, including Accenture, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.



Key Topics Covered



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Regional Breakdown



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type



Introduction

Public Cloud

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Platform



Introduction

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service Type



Introduction

Cost and Asset Management

Benefits of Using a Cloud Services Brokerage

Managed Infrastructure Services

Benefits of a Cloud Infrastructure Service

Workload Planning

Benefits of Cloud-Based Workload Planning and Migration

Supply Chain Management

Benefits of Supply Chain Management Solutions

Security and Surveillance Management

Benefits of a Cloud-Based Security and Surveillance Management Service

Software and Mobile Applications Management

Others



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vertical



Introduction

Telecommunications and IT

Benefits of Adopting the Cloud in the IT Industry

BFSI

Benefits of Cloud Services Brokerage in BFSI

Manufacturing

Cloud Computing Can Drive Growth in Manufacturing Industry

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Benefits of Cloud Services

Government and Public Sector

Benefits of Cloud Services

Others



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Organization Size



Introduction

Small-Sized Enterprises

Advantages of Cloud Services Brokerage

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Advantages of Cloud Services Brokerage

Large Enterprises

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services

Arrow Electronics Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cloudfx Pte Ltd.

Cloudreach

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Doublehorn

DXC Technology

Flexera Software Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Infosys Ltd.

Jamcracker Inc.

Nephos Technologies

NTT Data Corp.

Opentext Corp.

Proximitum Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

