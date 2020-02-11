Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MNO Directory, Worldwide 2019-2020" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) business intelligence digest, designed strategically for large and small vendors supporting the mobile operator valuechain.
This latest 2019 edition features 700+ MNOs and 2800+ CXO/Management contacts holding a variety of key roles ranging from heads of roaming, network planning, strategy, to procurement, and more.
The MNO Directory is an essential resource for those looking to do business or collaborate with mobile operators across the globe.
The MNO Directory offers the following information:
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryinul
