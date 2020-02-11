TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has unveiled its new Player Engagement Platform (PAM) which takes gamification to a new level.



ORYX Player Engagement Platform consolidates a number of functionalities that work together to increase player engagement and customer lifetime value. This includes a set of targeted promotions, such as free spins, bonuses, jackpots, leaderboards and tournaments; a multi-channel communication platform which supports traditional campaign channels such as SMS, email, social media; and a real-time campaign management system which takes the platform to the next level by allowing operators to engage players onsite in real-time. With the real-time campaign system, operators can automatically trigger a reaction to players’ online activity and offer tailored promotions based on their actions, ensuring maximum player engagement and experience.

The platform is powered by the recently launched ORYX Data Analytics Platform (DAP) where real-time data is collected and processed from the ORYX iGaming Platform, the ORYX Hub, and the ORYX Sportsbook, as well as external sources such as third-party player account management systems. The ORYX Player Engagement Platform is a modular, not platform-dependent product, and can be integrated into third-party PAM systems or as an addition to the ORYX iGaming Platform. Both the Player Engagement Platform and the DAP are compliant with responsible gaming requirements in a number of different jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, CEO of ORYX Gaming, said: "Knowing the player is not enough anymore. It also matters how the data is used. The ORYX Player Engagement Platform puts data in the right form and makes it easy to use. It enables targeted and personalized marketing, adds a social note to the games and generally improves the player experience off-site and onsite.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

