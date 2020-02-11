Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer Vaccines - Competitive Intelligence Analysis, November 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, target, mode of administration, mechanism of action and route of administration across prostate cancer vaccines. Most drugs in the pipeline are Immuno-stimulants or toll-like receptor agonists.



Product information along with company overview covered by Phase

Phase III, Phase II, Phase I

Technology based companies

Key Market Drivers

Increasing clinical development activities

Combination with chemotherapy

Tumor Antigens

Prostate Cancer Vaccines better than gene-editing therapies



Scope of the Report

Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Prostate Cancer Vaccines across the complete product development cycle and company overview.

Detailed profiles of Prostate Cancer Vaccines with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations and technologies.

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, target, route of administration and mode of administration.

The report provides a section on patent overview where thorough analysis of the patents with respect to top assignee and top inventors are provided.

The report also covers market drivers, market barriers and market opportunities and SWOT analysis to build the in depth understanding of prostate cancer vaccines market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview: Prostate Cancer Vaccines

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Prostate Cancer Vaccines Types

1.3. Prostate Cancer Vaccines Types - Pros and Cons

1.4. How Cancer Vaccines Work

1.5. Timeline

1.6. Guidelines in 7MM



2. Market Dynamics: Prostate Cancer Vaccines

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Market Barriers

2.3. Market Opportunities



3. CI Analysis: Prostate Cancer Vaccine

3.1. SWOT Analysis



4. Market Scenario: Prostate Cancer Vaccines

4.1 Cancer Vaccine Market Landscape

4.2 FDA Approved Cancer Vaccine



5. Emerging Companies: Prostate Cancer Vaccines

5.1 Emerging Prostate Cancer Vaccine

5.1.1. Therapeutics Analysis

5.1.2. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

5.1.3 Mid-stage Products (Phase II)

5.1.4 Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

5.1.5 Technology-Based Companies

5.1.6 Therapeutic Assessment: Clinical Products



6. Patent Scenario: Prostate Cancer Vaccines

6.1. Patent Overview

6.2. Patent Analysis





7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Dendreon Corporation

Bavarian Nordic

Advantagene

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis immunotherapies

SOTIO

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Curevac AG

Mediolanum Farmaceutici

Pfizer Inc.

Vaccitech

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Medigene AG

Ultimovacs

Oncovir Inc.

UbiVac

Momotaro-Gene Inc.

Vaccibody AS

AlphaVax Inc.

