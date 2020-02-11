KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF), a premium cannabis brand focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis grown with its GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic platform, will host an investor and analyst conference call on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2019. A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the call.



The Corporation intends to file its fiscal first quarter financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before market open on February 21, 2020, prior to the issuance of the earnings press release and call. Management of JWC will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Participation Details

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9208

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13698939

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.jwc.ca/investors.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until March 6, 2020:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13698939

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

