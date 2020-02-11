SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that it has submitted a supplementary premarket approval (sPMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its myChoice® CDx test to help identify women with advanced ovarian cancer who are potential candidates for maintenance therapy with Lynparza® (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab. Myriad’s filing is based on the positive results from the Phase 3 PAOLA-1 trial of Lynparza that was published online in the New England Journal of Medicine in December 2019. Lynparza is marketed by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) and Merck, known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“This regulatory submission represents another important milestone for the myChoice CDx test,” said Nicole Lambert, president, Myriad Oncology and Women’s Health. “Our goal is to improve patient care through precision medicine and ensure that women with advanced ovarian cancer have access to targeted therapies.”

Myriad's myChoice CDx is the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency test, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice CDx test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions).

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects approximately 22,000 women per year in the United States according to the American Cancer Society. Typically, ovarian cancer is diagnosed at later stages when it has metastasised to other areas of the body and only 20 percent of patients are diagnosed with early stage disease. Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with approximately 14,000 deaths per year attributed to the disease. Patients with certain characteristics such as a family history of the disease, certain genetic mutations such as those in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, obesity and endometriosis face a higher risk from ovarian cancer.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .



