Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fountain Machine Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall fountain machine market worldwide was valued at US$ 1.8bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.



Growth in consumption of carbonated beverages worldwide is driving the growth for the fountain machine market in 2018. The carbonated beverages market is valued at around US$ 350bn in the same year.



Fountain machine combines the carbon dioxide, flavored syrup concentrate, and chilled water mechanically and the combination is called soda water. These machines are widely adopted in malls, restaurants, convenience stores, and other stores. Mostly youngsters prefer this type of drink across the globe.



Fountain machines have various benefits such as a wide variety of flavor syrup, high-profit margins, quick dispensing and others. Further, the aforementioned benefits of fountain machines are other major growth factors for the market. On account of these factors, we expect that the fountain machine market will show steady growth during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the fountain machine market is segmented into restaurants, cinema and others (convenience stores, cafeteria, etc.). The restaurant segment has the largest value contribution and accounts for around 50% of the market revenue in 2018. The restaurant segment has the highest share owing to the penetration of fast food among youngsters worldwide.



Application of fountain machines at major fast-food restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Subway and others is one of the major growth factors for the segment. Therefore, we expect that the restaurant segment will continue leading the fountain machine market during the forecast period 2019-2027.



Based on geography, North America led the fountain machine market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific in 2018. North America accounts for around 30% value contribution in the fountain machine market in the same year. Developed economy and early adoption of technologies is the major factor for the largest share of North America.



On the other hand, we expect that the Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing segment owing to improving technological advancement in the region. China and India will be the major countries for the growth of fountain machines in the region owing to rising disposable income and growth in urbanization. As a consequence, we expect that the Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the fountain machine market.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Cornelius, Himalay Soda Fountain, Lancer, Manitowoc Ice, Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Fountain Machine Market

2.1.1 Global Fountain Machine Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Fountain Machine Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Fountain Machine Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Fountain Machine Manufacturers, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Fountain Machine Market, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drop-In Fountain Machine

4.3 Tower Fountain Machine



Chapter 5 Global Fountain Machine Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Restaurant

5.3 Cinema

5.4 Others (Convenience Stores, Cafeteria, etc.)



Chapter 6 North America Fountain Machine Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Europe Fountain Machine Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Fountain Machine Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Fountain Machine Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Cornelius

10.2 Himalay Soda Fountain

10.3 Lancer

10.4 Manitowoc Ice, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc0bco

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900