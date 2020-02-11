PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced today that the S-1 Registration Statement required to exercise its options under the Peak One Opportunity Fund equity line of credit is now effective. Hammer and Peak One signed a definitive agreement for up to $10 million on October 31, 2019.

“We are very pleased to be working with Peak One on this facility. We are looking forward to continuing our implementation of our Everything Wireless Strategy,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO.

As it pursued its filing, Hammer completed the rollout of its 2-way P2P (Person-to-Person) SMS network, which allows business and residential subscribers to send texts worldwide, with planned direct routes into African markets such as Kenya and Nigeria. Hammer recently completed its first wholesale voice routes into Caribbean markets including Dominica and St. Vincent, with permanent interconnections nearing completion in several markets. In the United States Hammer has continued to pursue development of the market in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We are actively selling our OTT networks and will be deriving more revenue from that platform in coming quarters,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO, who is responsible for all marketing activities and new product development.

“Hammer continues to move forward with its strategy,” said Michael Cothill, Hammer’s Chairman. “The unique capabilities of our team will allow us to see the results of exciting projects globally,” added Cothill.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com .

About Peak One

Peak One Opportunity Fund, LP is a private equity fund focused on direct investments into emerging growth companies.

