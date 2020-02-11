New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284837/?utm_source=GNW

79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on global online beauty and personal care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in penetration of internet and smart gadgets. In addition, expansion of distribution channels and adoption of omnichannel strategy is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online beauty and personal care products market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global online beauty and personal care products market is segmented as below:



Product

Skincare Products

Hair Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global online beauty and personal care products market growth

This study identifies expansion of distribution channels and adoption of omnichannel strategy as the prime reasons driving the global online beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global online beauty and personal care products market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online beauty and personal care products market, including some of the vendors such as Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever Plc .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





