The overall mass notification systems market worldwide was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.



The global mass notification systems market is highly driven by increasing concerns regarding public safety and security across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as growing need to maintain commercial steadiness, awareness, and adoption of advanced emergency systems and growing demand for rapid notification or reporting systems are also driving the growth of this market.



Moreover, mass notification systems can be available in various formats such as email, SMS, web, and social media which provides various opportunities for the players to improvise their solutions. However, a lack of regulatory policies in various industries, limited awareness, and inadequate hardware infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on the deployment model, the mass notification systems market was segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The on-premise model dominated the market by holding a market share of over 60%, however, based on technological advancements and advantages associated with cloud computing, the cloud-based models are likely to experience exponential growth.



Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and growing advancements in emergency response systems. In North America, the US is the prominent market shareholder and is projected to witness a significant growth of over 20% during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the mass notification systems market include BlackBerry AtHoc, Motorola Solutions, Eaton, Siemens, Honeywell, Everbridge, Desktop Alert, Blackboard, Rave Mobile Safety, OnSolve, xMatters, Singlewire Software, Alertus, Federal Signal Corporation, and Johnson Controls.



