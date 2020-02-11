DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) announced today that management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time / 9:00 am Central Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results. The Company plans to release its results prior to the opening of the markets.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-8293 (Domestic)

(201) 689-8349 (International)

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13699137, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com . Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on "Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the larger publicly traded specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, specialty services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, refiners, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

