CHICAGO and VAN BUREN, Ark., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USAT Capacity Solutions (Nasdaq: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, and FourKites ®, the pioneer in predictive supply chain visibility, today announced that USAT has selected FourKites as its exclusive real-time freight visibility partner. USAT chose FourKites for its advanced technology, predictive insights and the superior real-time visibility data afforded by the world’s largest network of shippers (380+) and their broker and carrier partners.



“Our goal as a company is to drive growth through excellent customer experiences. FourKites has helped in that effort by giving us access to the industry’s richest set of supply chain data across all of our service offerings,” said George Henry, SVP of Logistics, USAT Capacity Solutions. “Using the FourKites Visibility Cloud, FourKites’ Partner Hub and Lane Connect, we can now run a smarter and more efficient operation, while simultaneously improving service levels for our shipping customers. We’re already seeing marked improvements in onboarding, on-time delivery, dwell, utilization, and customer satisfaction – and we’re just getting started.”

USAT also selected FourKites for its ease of implementation. Deployment began in December of 2019, and USAT tracking was up and running within four weeks due to FourKites’ ability to integrate seamlessly within USAT’s existing technology environment and to rapidly provide the organization with visibility into both its asset and asset-light services. USAT is deploying the technology in all of its business units, whether powered by company-owned assets, or partner carrier assets.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by USAT Capacity Solutions, a company that has distinguished itself for its ability to offer a comprehensive portfolio of dedicated assets, flexible capacity solutions, and specialty services,” said Jason Eversole, head of carrier product strategy at FourKites. “USAT selected FourKites for our superior technology and data set, as well as our commitment to serving shippers, carriers and brokers, alike. We look forward to an ongoing collaboration that will uncover new ways of leveraging real-time freight data to benefit USAT and everyone else in the FourKites network.”

Since launching six years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 380 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.

About USAT Capacity Solutions

USAT Capacity Solutions provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and Logistics groups blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com .

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network that spans millions of GPS/ELD devices, FourKites covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, intermodal and parcel. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.



To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com .

