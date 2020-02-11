SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samantha Du, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences in February. Details of the conferences are as follows:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | Oncology Day

Presentation: Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 3.30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York, NY

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Live webcasts of the conferences will be available under "Events & Presentations” in the “Investors Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

