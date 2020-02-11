Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ready-to-move-in Homes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ready-to-move-in homes market is set to grow with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Globally, due to economic fluctuations, people are seeking for reliable investment alternatives, that would not only be safe but also fruitful returns. Due to this, the residential real estate industry is going through a phase of development. Investment in ready to move in homes seems reliable in many ways as many real estate companies offer numerous luxurious built-in amenities. Furthermore, as financial institutions are offering loans and minimum interest offers, it helps people fulfill their dreams of buying new homes.



Additionally, rather than waiting for possession of the house for the long term, it is always preferred to buy a ready-to-move-in home. This enables the growth of ready-to-move-in homes market across the globe. However, fluctuating real estate prices, and uncertainty of regulations are some factors restraining the growth of this market.



Based on type, the ready-to-move-in homes market is segmented into affordable, luxury, and super-luxury homes. The affordable homes segment dominated the market in 2018, however, the luxury homes segment is likely to witness the fastest growth of over 8.2% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the residential buyer segment led the global market in 2018 by holding the largest market share mainly due to the increasing demand for luxurious amenities and modern structures at a substantial price.



Based on geography, North America dominated the ready-to-move-in homes market in 2018 with a market share of more than 1/3rd of the global market. Meanwhile, Europe held the second position in the global market and is projected to witness a growth of around 5%. However, with growing spending capacity and rapid development in the building and construction industry, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the ready-to-move-in homes market include Houzz Inc., The Porch Company, Inc., HomeAdvisor, Inc., Livspace, Al Zaher Interiors, Algedra Group, Barfoot & Thompson, Godrej Properties, DLF, and Generation Homes.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market

2.2 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market, By Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market, By Unit Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market, By End User, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Ready-to-Move-in Homes Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, by Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Affordable Homes

4.3 Luxury Homes

4.4 Super-Luxury Homes



Chapter 5 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, by Unit Size, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 1,000 Sq. Ft- 2,000 Sq. Ft

5.3 2,000 Sq.Ft- 3,000 Sq. Ft

5.4 3,000 Sq. Ft and above



Chapter 6 Global Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, by End User, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Residential Buyer

6.3 Corporate/Commercial Buyer



Chapter 7 North America Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Ready-to-Move-in Homes Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ B!n)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Houzz Inc.

11.2 The Porch Company, Inc.

11.3 HomeAdvisor, Inc.

11.4 Livspace

11.5 Al Zaher Interiors

11.6 Algedra Group

11.7 Barfoot & Thompson

11.8 Godrej Properties

11.9 DLF

11.10 Generation Homes



