Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Marijuana - Competitive Insight, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fast development of cannabis and its expanding appropriation over the therapeutic application has grabbed the eye of a large group of industry verticals. While cannabis cultivators and producers are the most critical piece of the cannabis ecosystem, revenue comes significantly from pharmaceutical organizations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized or approved the marijuana plant as medicine. However, the scientific study of the chemicals in marijuana, called cannabinoids, has led to some FDA-approved medications that contain cannabinoid chemicals in pill form. Continued research may lead to the approval of more medications.
Key Market Drivers
The report includes comparative pipeline therapeutics assessments by development phase, indication, and route of administration. There are various products in late stages of development which point towards a hopeful future in terms of products approvals. Neuropathic pain has been the most sought after indication for clinical trials, followed by spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis, cancer pain, and others.
Scope of the Report
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Marijuana Forms
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Categories of Marijuana
1.4. Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana
1.5. Cannabinoids as Medicine
1.6. THC vs. CBD
1.7. Therapeutic Applications of Medical Marijuana
1.8. Toxic Effects of Marijuana
2. Legality of Medical Marijuana
3. Market Dynamics
4. CI Analysis
5. Market Scenario
6. Company Profiling
7. Competitive Benchmarking
8. Therapeutic Assessment: Clinical Products
8.1. Assessment by Stage
8.2. Assessment by Indication
8.3. Assessment by Stage and Indication
8.4. Assessment by Route of Administration
8.5. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
9. Pipeline Analysis
9.1. Caumz (PPP011): Tetra Bio-Pharma
9.2. Medical Cannabis: MedReleaf
10. Approved Drugs
10.1. Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals
10.2. Sativex: GW Pharmaceuticals
11. Patent Overview
11.1. Axim Biotechnologies
11.2. India Globalization Capital
12. Latest Updates
13. Expert Comments
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2zmcu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: