The fast development of cannabis and its expanding appropriation over the therapeutic application has grabbed the eye of a large group of industry verticals. While cannabis cultivators and producers are the most critical piece of the cannabis ecosystem, revenue comes significantly from pharmaceutical organizations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized or approved the marijuana plant as medicine. However, the scientific study of the chemicals in marijuana, called cannabinoids, has led to some FDA-approved medications that contain cannabinoid chemicals in pill form. Continued research may lead to the approval of more medications.



Key Market Drivers

Growing legalization of medical marijuana

Rising research and development activities

Increasing ageing population

The report includes comparative pipeline therapeutics assessments by development phase, indication, and route of administration. There are various products in late stages of development which point towards a hopeful future in terms of products approvals. Neuropathic pain has been the most sought after indication for clinical trials, followed by spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis, cancer pain, and others.



Scope of the Report

Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for medical marijuana across the clinical product development cycle including Phase I, Phase II and Phase III stages.

Detailed profiles of companies active in medical marijuana arena with key coverage of business overview, products, and latest development activities focusing on collaborations and licensing deals, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, product launches, awards and grants, and other latest developments.

Analysis of medical marijuana pipeline products with key coverage of brief drug description and product profile focusing on molecule type, phase of clinical development, drug developer, indication, and route of administration.

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, indication, and route of administration.

Provides information about drivers, barriers and opportunities that are shaping the medical marijuana market.

Covers CI analysis consisting of comprehensive SWOT and PESTEL analysis.

Provides list of Medical Marijuana patents filed in the last five years.

Presents comments of experts and latest industry updates, product launches, and scientific intelligence.

Reasons to Buy

Establish a comprehensive understanding of the current market scenario across medical marijuana industry to formulate effective R&D strategies

Assess challenges and opportunities that influence medical marijuana industry

Gather impartial perspective of strategies of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for medical marijuana to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Marijuana Forms

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Categories of Marijuana

1.4. Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana

1.5. Cannabinoids as Medicine

1.6. THC vs. CBD

1.7. Therapeutic Applications of Medical Marijuana

1.8. Toxic Effects of Marijuana



2. Legality of Medical Marijuana



3. Market Dynamics



4. CI Analysis



5. Market Scenario



6. Company Profiling



7. Competitive Benchmarking



8. Therapeutic Assessment: Clinical Products

8.1. Assessment by Stage

8.2. Assessment by Indication

8.3. Assessment by Stage and Indication

8.4. Assessment by Route of Administration

8.5. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration



9. Pipeline Analysis

9.1. Caumz (PPP011): Tetra Bio-Pharma

9.2. Medical Cannabis: MedReleaf



10. Approved Drugs

10.1. Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals

10.2. Sativex: GW Pharmaceuticals



11. Patent Overview

11.1. Axim Biotechnologies

11.2. India Globalization Capital



12. Latest Updates



13. Expert Comments



Companies Mentioned



Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Auxly Cannabis Group

OrganiGram Holdings

Cronos Group

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aphria

Terra Tech Corp

Mary's Medicinals

Papa & Barkley

CannTrust Holdings

Stenocare

Tilray

