The overall gas circuit breaker market worldwide was valued at US$ 600.5 million in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



The overall gas circuit breaker market worldwide was valued at US$ 600.5 million in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



The gas circuit breaker is largely being used as an alternative for fuses, oil circuit breakers, and many such conventional methods. The advantages associated with the gas circuit breaker makes it a reliable alternative to maintaining the energy transmission in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.



Currently, the gas circuit breaker is increasingly being adopted in high voltage applications. This adoption is primarily increasing due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developed as well as emerging countries. In addition, there has been the development of hybrid gas breakers that are produced to diminish the environmental impact of SF6. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the gas circuit breaker market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, in order to ensure a smooth flow of current and avoid any destruction, governments across the globe are investing in power transmission and distribution areas. Also, numerous investment activities are being conducted to develop poor infrastructure to reduce the number of electric interruptions. Furthermore, increasing penetration of advanced technologies is also driving the growth of this market. However, lack of standardization, low rate of replacement, high cost of gas circuit breakers, and availability of alternatives such as vacuum circuit breakers are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on the configuration type, the gas circuit breaker market is segmented into a single interrupter, two interrupters, and four interrupters. The single interrupter is the leading market segment holding the highest market share in the global market. Furthermore, based on end-user, the industrial sector dominated the market by holding more than 55% of the total market. Growing investment in advanced technologies and rapid industrialization are the primary factors attributed to this high market share. However, the commercial sector is likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the gas circuit breaker market include General Electric, ABB Group, Toshiba Corporation, Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Hyosung Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, HICO America, and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market

2.1.1 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Voltage Rating, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Configuration, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Technology, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.4 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.5 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Gas Circuit Breaker Vendors, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Voltage Rating

4.1 Overview

4.2 Up to 72.5 kV

4.3 72.5-145kV

4.4 145kV-252kV

4.5 252-550kV

4.6 550-800kV

4.7 Above 800kV



Chapter 5 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Configuration

5.1 Overview

5.2 Single Interrupter

5.3 Two Interrupter

5.4 Four Interrupter



Chapter 6 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Dead Tank Voltage Rating

6.3 Live Tank Type



Chapter 7 Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Residential

7.4 Industrial



Chapter 8 North America Gas Circuit Breaker Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Europe Gas Circuit Breaker Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Gas Circuit Breaker Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Gas Circuit Breaker Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric

12.2 ABB Group

12.3 Toshiba Corporation

12.4 Nissin Electric Co.

12.5 Siemens AG

12.6 Hyosung Corporation

12.7 Schneider Electric SE

12.8 Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

12.10 CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited



